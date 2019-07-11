Charles Schwab : Schwab's Subscription-Based Financial Planning Service Delivers Strong Early Results

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium™ Brings in $1 Billion in Assets Since March Debut

Since introducing new subscription-based pricing at the end of March, Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium has added $1 billion in new assets under management, reinforcing the significance of Schwab’s move to a more modern way to deliver financial planning. In addition to strong asset growth, the service has seen a 25 percent increase in account opens, a 40 percent increase in average household assets enrolled, and a 37 percent rise in new-to-Schwab household enrollments.*

Overall client assets managed by Schwab’s digital advisory solutions total $41 billion, up 23% year-over-year.*

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium offers unlimited 1:1 guidance from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional who can provide personalized financial advice based on current goals and circumstances, a comprehensive and customized financial plan, access to the financial plan 24/7 via a comprehensive digital planning experience, and a diversified portfolio of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that automatically rebalances over time.

“The move to subscription-based financial planning came as a direct result of client feedback about the appeal of this pricing approach, and it’s clear from these early results that we’ve struck a chord,” said Cynthia Loh, Charles Schwab vice president of digital advice and innovation. “Today’s consumers expect simplicity, transparency and value – and how they invest should be no different.”

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium is designed for people who want a combination of automated portfolio management and comprehensive guidance and financial planning. Clients using the service represent a wide range of ages and asset levels, and their planning conversations can include a mix of financial goals from retirement and college savings to shorter-term topics like travel, purchasing a home, and funding home improvements.

“The wealth management industry is changing rapidly – consumers are expecting to tailor services to their needs and pay based on consumption,” according to Alois Pirker, research director for Aite Group's Wealth Management practice. “Schwab is at the forefront of this change. The subscription-based pricing they introduced in their digital advisory service lowers the barrier for many consumers that would benefit from financial planning by making it very easy to understand from a service and pricing perspective.”

“We’ve seen many new clients sign up who knew they needed help with financial planning but hadn’t found an advisory model that fit them – either because they prefer a more digital approach, are cost-conscious, or find traditional planning services overly complex,” noted Loh. “These investors were managing their investments on their own but not necessarily by choice, so we’re excited to give them a new way to get the help they need.”

In March, pricing for Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium was changed from an asset-based advisory fee to an initial one-time $300 fee for planning, and a $30 monthly subscription (advisory) fee ($90 billed quarterly) that does not change at higher asset levels.

Just as if they'd invested on their own, clients pay the operating expenses on the ETFs in the portfolios — which includes Schwab ETFs™. Schwab believes cash is a key component of an investment portfolio. Based on a client’s risk profile, a portion of their portfolio is placed in an FDIC-insured deposit at Schwab Bank. Some cash alternatives outside of the program pay a higher yield. See additional cost information below.

More information about Schwab’s digital advisory services is available here.

*Schwab data as of June 30, 2019

