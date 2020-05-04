Charles Stanley : CAY - SIP Dividend Purchase January 2020

Charles Stanley Group PLC (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations, the Company announces the following Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").
1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
a)
|
Paul Abberley
|
|
|
b) Ben Money-Coutts
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Position/status
|
a)
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
b)
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
c)
|
Initial notification/
|
Initial notification
|
|
amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Charles Stanley Group PLC
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90
|
|
|
|
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
|
|
financial instrument
|
ISIN: GB0006556046
|
|
|
-
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Dividend Shares under the Charles Stanley
Group PLC Share Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£3.14
|
a)
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Aggregated information n/a (single transaction)-Aggregated volume
|
|
-Price
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction 2020.01.17
-
Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Julie Ung
Company Secretary
Charles Stanley Group PLC LEI: 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90
For further information, please contact:
|
Charles
|
Canaccord
|
Peel Hunt
|
KTZ Communications
|
Stanley
|
Genuity
|
Guy Wiehahn
|
Katie Tzouliadis
|
Siobhan Griffiths
|
David Tyrrell
|
020 7418 8893
|
020 3178 6384
|
Head of
|
020 7523
|
|
Katie.tzouliadis@ktz.co.uk
|
Communications
|
4677
|
|
Dan Mahoney
|
via KTZ
|
|
|
020 3178 6383
|
|
|
Dan.mahoney@ktz.co.uk
|
|
|
Notes to editors:
Charles Stanley traces its origins back directly to 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. Charles Stanley today provides holistic wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions. These are delivered by over 800 professionals located in 27 offices throughout the UK, both direct to clients and to intermediaries. Our services include investment portfolio management and financial planning, supported by in-house administration to enhance the quality of service provided. In addition, Charles Stanley Direct provides an award winning direct to customer execution-only dealing platform for equities and funds.
