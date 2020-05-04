Charles Stanley : CAY - SIP Dividend Purchase January 2020

Charles Stanley Group PLC (the 'Company')

Transaction notification

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations, the Company announces the following Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

a) Name a) Paul Abberley b) Ben Money-Coutts b) Position/status a) Chief Executive Officer b) Chief Financial Officer c) Initial notification/ Initial notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Stanley Group PLC b) LEI 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') financial instrument ISIN: GB0006556046

Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Dividend Shares under the Charles Stanley

Group PLC Share Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.14 a) 28 b) 33

Aggregated information n/a (single transaction) -Aggregated volume