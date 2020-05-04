Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Charles Stanley Group PLC    CAY   GB0006556046

CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC

(CAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charles Stanley : CAY - SIP Dividend Purchase January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Charles Stanley Group PLC (the 'Company')

Transaction notification

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations, the Company announces the following Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

a)

Name

a)

Paul Abberley

b) Ben Money-Coutts

b)

Position/status

a)

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Chief Financial Officer

c)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

amendment

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Charles Stanley Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

financial instrument

ISIN: GB0006556046

  1. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Dividend Shares under the Charles Stanley
    Group PLC Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.14

a)

28

b)

33

  1. Aggregated information n/a (single transaction)-Aggregated volume

-Price

e)

Date of the transaction 2020.01.17

  1. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Julie Ung

Company Secretary

Charles Stanley Group PLC LEI: 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

For further information, please contact:

Charles

Canaccord

Peel Hunt

KTZ Communications

Stanley

Genuity

Guy Wiehahn

Katie Tzouliadis

Siobhan Griffiths

David Tyrrell

020 7418 8893

020 3178 6384

Head of

020 7523

Katie.tzouliadis@ktz.co.uk

Communications

4677

Dan Mahoney

via KTZ

020 3178 6383

Dan.mahoney@ktz.co.uk

Notes to editors:

Charles Stanley traces its origins back directly to 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. Charles Stanley today provides holistic wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions. These are delivered by over 800 professionals located in 27 offices throughout the UK, both direct to clients and to intermediaries. Our services include investment portfolio management and financial planning, supported by in-house administration to enhance the quality of service provided. In addition, Charles Stanley Direct provides an award winning direct to customer execution-only dealing platform for equities and funds.

Disclaimer

Charles Stanley Group plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 09:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC
05:09aCHARLES STANLEY : CAY - SIP Dividend Purchase January 2020
PU
04:59aCHARLES STANLEY : CAY - Annual Bonus Plan- Dividend shares - 25.03.2019
PU
04:59aCHARLES STANLEY : CAY - SIP Dividend Purchase February 2019
PU
04:54aCHARLES STANLEY : CAY - SIP Purchase September 2019
PU
04/16CHARLES STANLEY : Trading update for the 3 months ended 31 March 2020
PU
01/30CHARLES STANLEY : Block Listing Application
PU
2019WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Lower Ahead of Christmas Holiday
DJ
2019WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver Ahead of Christmas Holiday
DJ
2019Global Markets Quiet Ahead of Christmas Holiday
DJ
2019Global Markets Quiet Ahead of Christmas Holiday
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 172 M
EBIT 2020 17,2 M
Net income 2020 7,50 M
Finance 2020 82,4 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Charles Stanley Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 313,50  GBp
Last Close Price 282,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,87%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Andrew Abberley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David H. Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Bennett Chief Operating Officer
Benjamin B. Money-Coutts Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bridget Elisabeth Guerin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC-12.69%181
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.69%75 086
UBS GROUP AG-15.42%38 643
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.47%31 876
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-9.36%25 130
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.31%20 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group