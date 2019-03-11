Charles Stanley : CAY - SIP Purchase 8 March 2019

Charles Stanley Group PLC (the 'Company')

Transaction notification

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations, the Company announces the followingShare Incentive Plan ("SIP") purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

1. Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person c losely associated a) Name a)Paul Abberley b) Ben Money-Couttsc)Gary Teper b) Position/status a) Chief Executive Officer b) Chief Financial Officer

c) Director PLC c) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Stanley Group PLC b) LEI 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN: GB0006556046 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Charles Stanley Group PLC Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.69 a) 56 b) 56 c) 56 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price n/a (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-08 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Julie Ung Company Secretary

Charles Stanley Group PLC LEI: 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

For further information, please contact:

Charles StanleySiobhan Griffiths Head of Communications via NewgateCanaccord GenuityDavid Tyrrell 020 7523 4677

Peel HuntGuy Wiehahn 020 7418 8893

Newgate CommunicationsAdam Lloyd 020 3757 6884charlesstanley@newgatecomms.com

Notes to editors:

Charles Stanley traces its origins back directly to 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. Charles Stanley today provides holistic wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions. These are delivered by over 350 professionals located in 25 offices throughout the UK, both direct to clients and to intermediaries. Our services include investment portfolio management and financial planning, supported by in-house administration to enhance the quality of service provided. In addition, Charles Stanley Direct provides an award winning direct to customer execution-only dealing platform for equities and funds.