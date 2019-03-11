Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 08:02:24 am
264 GBp   -2.22%
08:10aCHARLES STANLEY : CAY - SIP Purchase 8 March 2019
PU
02/13CHARLES STANLEY : CAY - SIP Purchase 8 February 2019
PU
2018CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Stanley : CAY - SIP Purchase 8 March 2019

03/11/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Charles Stanley Group PLC (the 'Company')

Transaction notification

In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations, the Company announces the followingShare Incentive Plan ("SIP") purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs").

1.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person c losely associated

a)

Name

a)Paul Abberley

  • b) Ben Money-Couttsc)Gary Teper

b)

Position/status

a) Chief Executive Officer

  • b) Chief Financial Officer

  • c) Director PLC

c)

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Charles Stanley Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN: GB0006556046

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Charles Stanley Group PLC Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.69

a) 56

b) 56

c) 56

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

n/a (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-03-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Julie Ung Company Secretary

Charles Stanley Group PLC LEI: 213800LBSEGKE5MCYC90

For further information, please contact:

Charles StanleySiobhan Griffiths Head of Communications via NewgateCanaccord GenuityDavid Tyrrell 020 7523 4677

Peel HuntGuy Wiehahn 020 7418 8893

Newgate CommunicationsAdam Lloyd 020 3757 6884charlesstanley@newgatecomms.com

Notes to editors:

Charles Stanley traces its origins back directly to 1792 and is one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. Charles Stanley today provides holistic wealth management services to private clients, charities and smaller institutions. These are delivered by over 350 professionals located in 25 offices throughout the UK, both direct to clients and to intermediaries. Our services include investment portfolio management and financial planning, supported by in-house administration to enhance the quality of service provided. In addition, Charles Stanley Direct provides an award winning direct to customer execution-only dealing platform for equities and funds.

Disclaimer

Charles Stanley Group plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 12:09:07 UTC
