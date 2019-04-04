CEGA is finalist for Insurance Times Claims Excellence Awards: Customer Care Award

04 April 2019

Exceptional customer service scores, a significant rise in customer compliments and an accelerated claims journey have all helped CEGA become a finalist for the coveted Customer Care Solution of the Year Award.

The Claims Excellence Awards are designed to recognise and reward excellence across claims - from those on the frontline who have direct contact with customers in their hour of need, to the nimble and entrepreneurial who are changing the world around us.

CEGA's managing director Muir Robertson comments, 'We constantly put the customer at the heart of everything we do and are delighted to see the hard work of our dedicated staff recognised. Day-in-day-out, they go above and beyond to offer policyholders the very best support when they need our help.'

Good luck CEGA and congratulations to everyone.

