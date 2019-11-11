Log in
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

(CTR)
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Rule 2.9 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
PR
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/11/2019 | 07:39am EST

Charles Taylor plc (“the Company”)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified on 11 November 2019 that the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) listed below have acquired shares through the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan as follows:

PDMR: Number of shares:
Suzanne Deery 346
Jeremy Grose 28
Jason Sahota 48
Richard Wood 649

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Suzanne Deery
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director, Human Resources
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Charles Taylor plc
b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
 
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.55 346


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

   

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   Jeremy Grose
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Management Services
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Charles Taylor plc
b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
 
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.55 28


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

   

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Jason Sahota
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status InsureTech CEO & Group CIO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Charles Taylor plc
b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
 
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.55 48


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

   

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Richard Wood
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer, Signal Operations
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Charles Taylor plc
b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
 
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.55 649


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison – Group Company Secretary– 02076805666

Chisom Onita – Group Deputy Company Secretary – 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

11 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
