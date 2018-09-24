Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Charles Taylor PLC    CTR   GB0001883718

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC (CTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/24 01:02:05 pm
264.5 GBp   +2.92%
02:09pCHARLES TAYLOR : DA SATS platform - powered Charles Taylor InsureTec..
PU
11:46aCHARLES TAYLOR : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/18CHARLES TAYLOR : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Charles Taylor : DA SATS platform - powered Charles Taylor InsureTech’s Tide solution goes live this week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

DA SATS platform - powered Charles Taylor InsureTech's Tide solution goes live this week

24 September 2018

More than 60% of Lloyd's Managing Agents, including four of the five largest, have already signed up to use the Delegated Authority: Submission, Access and Transformation Solution (DA SATS) platform, which is powered by Charles Taylor InsureTech's innovative Tide solution. The adoption of the platform, which goes live this week is a major milestone in the drive for market modernisation and is a core deliverable of the London Market Target Operating Model (LM TOM) programme.

DA SATS provides a central service to standardise the collection, validation, processing and supply of delegated authority data across the market. It is powered by Tide, which is hosted as a cloud solution on Microsoft Azure representing a first for the technical delivery of a whole of market solution. Tide enables the straight through processing of delegated authority data and gives stakeholders complete, consistent and real time delegated authority information. This eliminates data duplication and provides full insight which allows improved decision making. Tide will also assist Managing Agents with their regulatory reporting requirements.

Jason Sahota, CEO, Charles Taylor InsureTech said:
'The launch of the DA SATS platform, powered by Tide, is a landmark moment for the London market and a significant milestone for Charles Taylor InsureTech. The use of delegated authorities is growing in the London market as insurers seek to expand globally. Now insurers will have the data they need to manage their delegated authority business effectively. Tide allows the market to take a significant step forward on its modernisation journey and drive real operational effectiveness.

'DA SATS will enable all market participants - including managing agents, brokers and coverholders - to work together seamlessly in real time. This is a very exciting time for the insurance industry and we are thrilled to be supporting the London market with our technology.'

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 12:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
02:09pCHARLES TAYLOR : DA SATS platform - powered Charles Taylor InsureTech’s Ti..
PU
11:46aCHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/18CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/18CHARLES TAYLOR : welcomes Bruce Lees
PU
09/12CHARLES TAYLOR : Hurricane Florence
PU
09/12CHARLES TAYLOR : announces good first half performance
PU
09/07CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/30CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/30CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Issue of Equity
PR
08/23CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 234 M
EBIT 2018 22,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Charles Taylor PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
Managers
NameTitle
David Gideon Marock Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward George Creasy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Yerbury Director-Group Corporate Development & Operations
Mark William Keogh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jason Sahota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC-9.67%260
ALLIANZ0.67%96 126
CHUBB LTD-4.29%64 791
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.24%48 571
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.64%48 528
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.59%43 398
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.