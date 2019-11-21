Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Charles Taylor plc    CTR   GB0001883718

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

(CTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Taylor : Holding(s) in Company - 21 November 2019 - Premier Miton Group PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 08:11am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, a merger of Miton

Group plc and Premier Asset Management Group plc completed on 15th November, 2019. As a conse-

X

quence, the regulated subsidiaries of those two firms are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of Premier Mi-

ton Group plc; namely Premier Fund Managers Limited (FRN 143097), Miton Asset Management Lim-

ited (FRN 115241) and Miton Trust Managers Limited (FRN 220241).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

15/11/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/11/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

13.66%

N/A

13.66%

77,917,370

threshold was

crossed or reached

1

Position of previous

N/A

N/A

N/A

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB0001883718

10,640,403

13.66%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,640,403

13.66%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

riod xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

X

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

Namexv

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Asset Manage-

ment Midco Ltd

Premier Asset Manage-

ment Holdings Ltd

Premier Asset Manage-

ment Limited

Premier Investment Group

Ltd

Premier Fund Managers

Ltd

Premier Miton Group plc

Miton Group plc

Miton Group Service Com-

pany Limited

Miton Asset Management

13.66%

13.66%

Limited

Premier Miton Group plc

Miton Group plc

Miton Group Service Com-

pany Limited

Miton Holdings Limited

Miton Trust Managers Lim-

ited

3

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC, GUILDFORD, UK

Date of completion

20/11/2019

4

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 13:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
08:11aCHARLES TAYLOR : Holding(s) in Company - 21 November 2019 - Premier Miton Group ..
PU
11/20CHARLES TAYLOR : Holding(s) in Company - 20 November 2019 - Kabouter Management ..
PU
11/20CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Rule 2.9 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
PR
11/20CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/13CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Publication of Supplementary Scheme Document
PR
11/11CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/11CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/07CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Rule 2.9 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
PR
11/07CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Amended Voting Results 2019 AGM
PR
11/06CHARLES TAYLOR : Technical Services Launches Advanced Electrical Power Diagnosti..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 286 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 7,10 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 85,9x
P/E ratio 2020 47,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Charles Taylor plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 315,00  GBp
Last Close Price 343,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -8,30%
Spread / Average Target -8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Gideon Marock Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward George Creasy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Yerbury Director-Group Corporate Development & Operations
Mark William Keogh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jason Sahota Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC57.57%344
ALLIANZ SE24.39%100 334
CHUBB LIMITED18.06%69 118
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP33.33%57 305
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES34.40%54 080
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC34.31%46 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group