Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Charles Taylor PLC    CTR   GB0001883718

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

(CTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Taylor : Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Hurricane Dorian

29 August 2019

Charles Taylor Adjusting are currently tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads North West towards The Bahamas, predicted to develop into a category 4 hurricane as it moves towards the East coast of Florida.

CTA has extensive experience handling insurance claims resulting from extreme weather events. Our team of adjusters have responded to every major storm in recent history, including the historical storms, Hurricanes Harvey (2017), Irma (2017), and Maria (2017), Superstorm Sandy (2012), as well as the devastating storms that have ravaged Texas and the Gulf Coast: Hurricanes Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Gustav (2008), and Ike (2008).

Ready to respond

Our team of adjusters, surveyors, forensic accountants and engineers are currently on standby across the US and in London. They are highly experienced in handling property, energy, business interruption, casualty and marine claims.

Should you have exposure in the impacted areas and require our assistance, please contact one of the following members of our CAT response team.

United States
Cullen Sophy
Managing Director, East
E: cullen.sophy@ctplc.com
M: +1 626 487 2770

Danielle Kaminski
Senior Vice President - Commercial Operations
E: danielle.kaminski@ctplc.com
M: +1 347 882 4671

Yacht Practice
David Boghurst
Senior Adjuster
E: HurricaneYachts@ctplc.com
T: +44 (0)203 858 9900

Natural Resources
Mike McMahon
Managing Director
E: mike.mcmahon@ctplc.com
M: +44 777 620 2476

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
01:16pCHARLES TAYLOR : Hurricane Dorian
PU
07/30CHARLES TAYLOR : Ark Syndicate Management selects Trax for claims workflow manag..
PU
07/11CHARLES TAYLOR : Record fines for data breaches – untangling the insurance..
PU
06/19CHARLES TAYLOR : Block Listing Interim Review - 19 June 2019
PU
06/19CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
06/05CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - CORRECTION : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/05CHARLES TAYLOR : Director PDMR shareholding - DRIP - 5 June 2019
PU
06/05CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/23CHARLES TAYLOR : CEGA expands medical team to meet demand from travel and intern..
PU
05/09CHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 278 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Debt 2019 72,2 M
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 164 M
Chart CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Charles Taylor PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 337,50  GBp
Last Close Price 213,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Gideon Marock Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward George Creasy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Yerbury Director-Group Corporate Development & Operations
Mark William Keogh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jason Sahota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC-2.29%201
ALLIANZ SE12.38%90 651
CHUBB LTD21.54%71 553
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP17.60%51 127
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES22.33%49 487
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC33.09%45 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group