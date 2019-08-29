Charles Taylor : Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian
29 August 2019
Charles Taylor Adjusting are currently tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads North West towards The Bahamas, predicted to develop into a category 4 hurricane as it moves towards the East coast of Florida.
CTA has extensive experience handling insurance claims resulting from extreme weather events. Our team of adjusters have responded to every major storm in recent history, including the historical storms, Hurricanes Harvey (2017), Irma (2017), and Maria (2017), Superstorm Sandy (2012), as well as the devastating storms that have ravaged Texas and the Gulf Coast: Hurricanes Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Gustav (2008), and Ike (2008).
Ready to respond
Our team of adjusters, surveyors, forensic accountants and engineers are currently on standby across the US and in London. They are highly experienced in handling property, energy, business interruption, casualty and marine claims.
Should you have exposure in the impacted areas and require our assistance, please contact one of the following members of our CAT response team.
United States
Cullen Sophy
Managing Director, East
E: cullen.sophy@ctplc.com
M: +1 626 487 2770
Danielle Kaminski
Senior Vice President - Commercial Operations
E: danielle.kaminski@ctplc.com
M: +1 347 882 4671
Yacht Practice
David Boghurst
Senior Adjuster
E: HurricaneYachts@ctplc.com
T: +44 (0)203 858 9900
Natural Resources
Mike McMahon
Managing Director
E: mike.mcmahon@ctplc.com
M: +44 777 620 2476
Disclaimer
Charles Taylor plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:15:03 UTC