Charles Taylor : Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian

29 August 2019

Charles Taylor Adjusting are currently tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads North West towards The Bahamas, predicted to develop into a category 4 hurricane as it moves towards the East coast of Florida.

CTA has extensive experience handling insurance claims resulting from extreme weather events. Our team of adjusters have responded to every major storm in recent history, including the historical storms, Hurricanes Harvey (2017), Irma (2017), and Maria (2017), Superstorm Sandy (2012), as well as the devastating storms that have ravaged Texas and the Gulf Coast: Hurricanes Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Gustav (2008), and Ike (2008).

Ready to respond

Our team of adjusters, surveyors, forensic accountants and engineers are currently on standby across the US and in London. They are highly experienced in handling property, energy, business interruption, casualty and marine claims.

Should you have exposure in the impacted areas and require our assistance, please contact one of the following members of our CAT response team.

United States

Cullen Sophy

Managing Director, East

E: cullen.sophy@ctplc.com

M: +1 626 487 2770

Danielle Kaminski

Senior Vice President - Commercial Operations

E: danielle.kaminski@ctplc.com

M: +1 347 882 4671

Yacht Practice

David Boghurst

Senior Adjuster

E: HurricaneYachts@ctplc.com

T: +44 (0)203 858 9900

Natural Resources

Mike McMahon

Managing Director

E: mike.mcmahon@ctplc.com

M: +44 777 620 2476