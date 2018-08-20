Log in
Charles Taylor : Meet Heather Robinson, Marine Director in Dubai

08/20/2018 | 11:36am CEST

Meet Heather Robinson, Marine Director in Dubai

20 August 2018

Heather Robinson is an average adjuster with Richards Hogg Lindley (RHL), Charles Taylor Adjusting's marine hull adjusting business. She is a qualified Fellow of the Association of Average Adjusters, after seven years' of study, and recently relocated from London to Dubai to head up our Marine business in the Middle East.

How did you get into insurance and grow your knowledge?

I graduated with a law degree from the University of Sheffield in 2008, joining RHL in 2010, after a year working in liability loss adjusting. I was particularly interested in marine law and insurance and the shipping industry. Knowledge of average adjusting is gained through independent study and examination, combined with practical experience handling and adjusting marine claims day to day.

What made you move to Dubai?

Previously I'd been seconded to CTA's Hong Kong office for six months, also spending time in our Jakarta and Tokyo offices. I really enjoyed the opportunity to work in CTA's different international offices. It's fascinating to see how businesses operate in other parts of the world and to experience different cultures. I was delighted when the opportunity came up in Dubai to have the chance to live and work overseas again. I relocated here to help strengthen our marine presence in the Middle East and to grow our business in the region. I enjoy working closely with our clients here and find that often it is helpful to discuss the claims face to face. I would encourage anyone who has the chance to take up a secondment overseas, it's a great experience.

What are RHL/ CTA's Marine capabilities in the region?

I am based in Dubai but often travel further afield, to our office in Abu Dhabi and to Muscat, Qatar and Turkey etc to support our clients in the region. I am the only qualified Fellow of the Association of Average Adjusters permanently located in and servicing this region, supported by and working with other experienced and qualified adjusters in our UK offices together with our technical staff, including in house marine consulting surveyors in the Middle East and London offices. We have master mariners based in our offices in both Qatar and Dubai who offer marine surveying services ranging from yacht surveys, cargo damage, loading and discharging surveys, hull damage surveys, warranty surveys, risk assessments, P&I survey / investigations etc.

What types of clients do you work with and what sorts of claims are you currently working on?

In the Middle East our clients are varied and include brokers, shipowners, local insurance companies and reinsurers based overseas. I handle a variety of claims principally involving property damage to hull and machinery on board ships and yachts, loss of hire/business interruption, salvage and large general average claims, whereby the costs arising from marine casualty management are apportioned between ship owners, cargo and other property interests. The work is always varied, and I enjoy the complexity and challenges of problem solving in marine claims adjusting. I also enjoy the opportunity to meet with our clients here to discuss and reconcile the claims.

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:35:11 UTC
