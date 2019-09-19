Log in
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

(CTR)
Charles Taylor : Recommended cash offer for Charles Taylor

09/19/2019

Welcome to Charles Taylor Adjusting
Charles Taylor Adjusting is an international loss adjusting business. We focus on commercial losses and claims in the aviation, energy, marine, property, casualty and special risks markets.

Welcome to Richards Hogg Lindley
RHL is a leading global average adjuster, able to handle complex hull and machinery cases, shipyard losses, loss of hire claims and the largest general average losses.

Our services are usually highly technical and specialist in nature. We differentiate ourselves through the quality of our people, their professional expertise, and their commitment to service excellence.'

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:21:00 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 28,3 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Debt 2019 72,9 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 182 M
Chart CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Duration : Period :
Charles Taylor PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES TAYLOR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 327,50  GBp
Last Close Price 235,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Gideon Marock Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward George Creasy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Yerbury Director-Group Corporate Development & Operations
Mark William Keogh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jason Sahota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC7.80%228
ALLIANZ SE19.96%96 495
CHUBB LTD23.46%72 792
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP28.25%55 081
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.22%51 370
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC46.28%49 654
