Charles Taylor : Recommended cash offer for Charles Taylor

Welcome to Charles Taylor Adjusting
View more
Charles Taylor Adjusting is an international loss adjusting business. We focus on commercial losses and claims in the aviation, energy, marine, property, casualty and special risks markets.
Welcome to Richards Hogg Lindley
View more
RHL is a leading global average adjuster, able to handle complex hull and machinery cases, shipyard losses, loss of hire claims and the largest general average losses.
Our services are usually highly technical and specialist in nature. We differentiate ourselves through the quality of our people, their professional expertise, and their commitment to service excellence.'
Disclaimer
Charles Taylor plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:21:00 UTC