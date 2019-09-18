Log in
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

(CTR)
CHARLES TAYLOR : agrees purchase deal to go private
Charles Taylor : agrees purchase deal to go private

09/18/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

(Reuters) - British insurance services firm Charles Taylor Plc said on Thursday it agreed to a 261 million pounds takeover by a firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.

Jewel Bidco Ltd, a firm formed on behalf of funds advised by

Lovell Minnick, has offered 315 pence per share in cash to take Charles Taylor private, the company said in a statement.

Charles Taylor directors said the offer, which represents a 34% premium to the company's share close on Wednesday, is "fair and reasonable" and unanimously recommend that shareholders accept.

"As a private company with Lovell Minnick's backing, I believe Charles Taylor will continue to capitalise on opportunities in its markets and ensure the future success of Charles Taylor for employees, partners and clients", Chairman Edward Creasy said in the statement.

Charles Taylor's shareholders will also receive a previously declared interim 2019 dividend of 3.65 pence per share to be paid on Nov. 8.

The company is being advised by Rothschild & Co.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC 4.44% 235 Delayed Quote.7.80%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -2.39% 26.55 Real-time Quote.-13.94%
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC7.80%218
ALLIANZ SE19.73%96 495
CHUBB LTD23.64%72 792
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP28.25%55 081
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES25.43%51 370
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC44.84%49 654
