CHARLES TAYLOR PLC    CTR   GB0001883718

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC (CTR)
My previous session
270 GBp   -1.82%
10:08aCHARLES TAYLOR : announces good first half performance
PU
09/07CHARLES TAYLOR : half-yearly earnings release
08/30CHARLES TAYLOR : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Charles Taylor : announces good first half performance

09/12/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Charles Taylor plc announces good first half performance

12 September 2018

Charles Taylor performed well in the first half of 2018, delivering strong revenue growth. Adjusted profit before tax also increased, although at a slower rate than revenue as we build our teams to service recent contract wins.

Our investments are achieving results:

  • Our claims management businesses, in which we have been investing over the last two years, continued to grow strongly. Our Adjusting Services business increased revenue while continuing its trend of margin improvement. CEGA grew its revenue and profit contribution to the Group following recent business wins from leading UK insurers. Our other TPA businesses also continued to win new business, including wins as a direct result of our recent TPA-related acquisitions.
  • Charles Taylor InsureTech is gaining traction as a global insurance technology provider. It has won substantial global insurance technology contracts and has acquired an insurance-focused technology consultancy and software provider. This was funded by a share placing which was significantly oversubscribed.

We are confident that our growth strategy offers shareholders the greatest potential for continued long-term growth in the Group's share price, along with rising income over time. We anticipate that our full year performance will be in line with the Board's expectations.

David Marock, Group Chief Executive Officer said:

'Charles Taylor has delivered strong revenue growth combined with a solid increase in adjusted profit before tax - after the investments we have made to deliver our growth strategy. These initiatives are showing great promise with our Insurance Support Services business winning high-profile business and our Adjusting Services business showing steady progress in its ambition to increase profits and margin. Underpinning this performance is Management Services, which provides a solid core to our business with deep, long-lasting client relationships and steady, reliable growth.'

Read the full half year results announcement here

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 08:07:21 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 224 M
EBIT 2018 19,2 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 213 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
David Gideon Marock Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Edward George Creasy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Yerbury Director-Group Corporate Development & Operations
Mark William Keogh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jason Sahota Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC-3.34%277
ALLIANZ-4.52%90 980
CHUBB LTD-7.23%62 753
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.84%47 071
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-12.10%46 839
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.85%43 504
