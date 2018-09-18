Charles Taylor welcomes Bruce Lees

18 September 2018

Charles Taylor TPA (CTTPA) is pleased to announce Bruce Lees has joined the Company as Vice President - Business Development. Lees has extensive insurance industry experience, recently in his own risk management consulting practice, as well as senior management, sales, and operations roles with Titan Claims Management, Atlas General Insurance Services, Athens Administrators, and ESIS.

'We're excited to welcome Bruce to the CTTPA team. Bruce's deep industry experience and knowledge of workers' compensation will be a valuable addition as we continue to grow our TPA business across the US', said Chris Schaffer, CEO of Insurance Support Services.