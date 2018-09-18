Log in
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC (CTR)

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC (CTR)
Charles Taylor : welcomes Bruce Lees

09/18/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

Charles Taylor welcomes Bruce Lees

18 September 2018

Charles Taylor TPA (CTTPA) is pleased to announce Bruce Lees has joined the Company as Vice President - Business Development.  Lees has extensive insurance industry experience, recently in his own risk management consulting practice, as well as senior management, sales, and operations roles with Titan Claims Management, Atlas General Insurance Services, Athens Administrators, and ESIS. 

'We're excited to welcome Bruce to the CTTPA team. Bruce's deep industry experience and knowledge of workers' compensation will be a valuable addition as we continue to grow our TPA business across the US', said Chris Schaffer, CEO of Insurance Support Services. 

Lees has an impressive track record of building strong client relationships, increasing sales pipeline and managing profitability.  He will be responsible for CTTPA business development activities, starting with a focus on the West Coast. Bruce lives in the Bay Area and will also be spending time in the Long Beach office. 

Bruce Lees

Email: bruce.lees@ctplc.com

Tel: 415-619-9916.

Disclaimer

Charles Taylor plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 10:17:04 UTC
