Charmacy Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
12/05/2019 | 05:46am EST
CHARMACY PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
創美藥業股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company established in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 2289)
NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 20 January 2020 at Conference Room on 3rd Floor, No. 235 Song Shan North Road, Longhu District, Shantou City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 5 December 2019 (the "Circular").
AS ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings (details of which are set out in the Circular); and
AS SPECIAL RESOLUTION
2. to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association (details of which are set out in the Circular), and that any Director be and is hereby authorised to modify the wordings of such amendments as appropriate (such amendments will not be required to be approved by the shareholders of the Company) and execute all such documents and/or do all such acts as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem necessary or expedient and in the interest of the Company in order to deal with other related issues arising from the amendments to the Articles of Association.
By order of the Board
Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Yao Chuanglong
Chairman
Shantou, the PRC, 5 December 2019
Notes:
All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll pursuant to the Listing Rules. The results of the poll will be published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 21 December, 2019 to Monday, 20 January, 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company can be registered. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) or the headquarters in the PRC of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company), no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 December 2019.
Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM should complete the reply slip and return it by hand, by post, by email or by fax to the H share registrar of the Company (for holders of H Shares) or the head office in the PRC of the Company (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) on or before Tuesday, 31 December, 2019.
Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on their behalves. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company ("Shareholder(s)").
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a Shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the Shareholder is a legal person, that instrument must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of its director or other attorney duly authorised to sign the same on its behalf.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy for the EGM must be deposited by hand or post, for holders of H shares of the Company, to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong and, for holders of domestic shares of the Company, to the headquarters in the PRC of the Company not less than 24 hours (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 19 January 2020) before the time for holding the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) for taking the poll. If the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarial copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the form of proxy. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meetings should they so wish.
If the proxy is a legal person, its legal representative or any representative authorised by a resolution of its board of directors or by other governing body shall attend the above meeting of the Company on its behalf. If the Shareholder is a recognised clearing house (or its proxy) defined by the Hong Kong relevant Ordinance from time to time, the Shareholder may authorise one or more persons it considers appropriate as its representative(s) at the above meeting; however, if more than one person are authorized, the power of attorney shall contain the number and class of shares for which such persons are authorized, and shall be signed by an authorised personnel of the recognised clearing house. The person(s) so authorised can represent the recognised clearing house (or its proxy) to attend the meeting and exercise its right, as if the persons are the Company's individual shareholders, and shall not be required to produce evidence of shareholding, the notarised power of attorney and/or further evidence to prove that he/she/they have been duly authorised.
A vote provided in according to the instruments in such forms of proxy shall be valid, notwithstanding the previous death or loss of capacity of the appointer or the revocation of the proxy or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer of the shares with respect to which the proxy is given, provided that no notice in writing of such matters shall have been received by the Company prior to the above meeting.
In case of joint Shareholder for any share, only the person whose name is at the first place on the register of Shareholders has the rights to receive the certificate of relevant shares and notice from the Company and to attend or exercise all of the votes relating to the shares.
The address of the headquarters in the PRC of the Company is No. 235, Song Shan North Road, Longhu District, Shantou City, Guangdong Province, the PRC.
Shareholders or their proxies shall provide their identity documents when attending the EGM. If corporate Shareholders appoint authorised representative to attend the EGM, the authorised representative shall produce his/her identity documents and/or a notarial copy of the relevant authorisation instrument signed by the Board or other authorised parties of the corporate Shareholders or other notarial documents allowed by the Company. Proxies shall produce their identity documents when attending the EGM.
Shareholders attending the EGM shall bear their own traveling and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Yao Chuanglong, Ms. Zheng Yuyan and Mr. Lin Zhixiong; the non-executive Director is Mr. Li Weisheng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wan Chi Wai Anthony, Mr. Zhou Tao and Mr. Guan Jian (also known as Guan Suzhe).
