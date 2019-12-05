Charmacy Pharmaceutical : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHARMACY PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

創美藥業股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company established in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2289)

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 20 January 2020 at Conference Room on 3rd Floor, No. 235 Song Shan North Road, Longhu District, Shantou City, Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 5 December 2019 (the "Circular").

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' Meetings (details of which are set out in the Circular); and

AS SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association (details of which are set out in the Circular), and that any Director be and is hereby authorised to modify the wordings of such amendments as appropriate (such amendments will not be required to be approved by the shareholders of the Company) and execute all such documents and/or do all such acts as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem necessary or expedient and in the interest of the Company in order to deal with other related issues arising from the amendments to the Articles of Association.

By order of the Board

Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Yao Chuanglong

Chairman

Shantou, the PRC, 5 December 2019