REPLY SLIP FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM ON 3RD FLOOR, NO. 235 SONG SHAN NORTH ROAD, LONGHU DISTRICT, SHANTOU CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, THE PRC, ON20 JANUARY 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

12/05/2019 | 05:46am EST

CHARMACY PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

創美藥業股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company established in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2289)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM ON 3RD FLOOR, NO. 235 SONG SHAN NORTH ROAD, LONGHU DISTRICT, SHANTOU CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, THE PRC, ON 20 JANUARY 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

To: CHARMACY PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)H share(s)/domestic share(s) of

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we wish to attend (in person or by a proxy) the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room on 3rd Floor, No. 235 Song Shan North Road, Longhu District, Shantou City, Guangdong Province, the PRC, at 10:00 a.m. on 20 January 2020 or any adjournment thereof.

Date:

2019

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares (including domestic shares or H shares) registered under your name(s).
  3. If you are a holder of H shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, by no later than 31 December 2019.
  4. If you are a holder of domestic shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to the headquarters of the Company in the PRC by no later than 31 December 2019.
  5. The address and the contact details of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, are set out below:
    17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
    183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong Telephone: (+852) 2862 8555 Fax: (+852) 2865 0990
  6. The contact details of the headquarters of the Company are set out below:
    No. 235, Song Shan North Road Longhu District, Shantou City Guangdong Province, PRC Telephone: (+86) 754 8810 9272 Fax: (+86) 754 8275 2026

Disclaimer

Chuangmei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:45:05 UTC
