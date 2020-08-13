Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)

Date/Time
13 Aug 2020 17:12:54
Headline
Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
Full Detailed News
Financial Statement (F45)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(In thousands)
Financial Statement
Quarter 2 6 Months
Reviewed Reviewed
Ending 30 June 30 June
Year 2020 2019 2020 2019
Profit (loss) 6,028,517 4,104,479 12,139,445
8,383,884
attributable to equity
holders of the Company *
EPS (baht) 0.72 0.48 1.45 0.99
Type of report
Unqualified opinion
Remark
*For consolidated financial statements
Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment
decision
'The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
Information Disclosure (SET Portal).'
Signature ___________________________
( Mrs. Kobboon Srichai )
Company Secretary
Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:17:02 UTC