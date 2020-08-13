Log in
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS

(CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2020 (Reviewed)

08/13/2020

Date/Time
13 Aug 2020 17:12:37
Headline
Financial Statement Quarter 2/2020 (Reviewed)
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF

File Download is in progress or Click for Download
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 10:17:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 562 B 18 116 M 18 116 M
Net income 2020 19 935 M 643 M 643 M
Net Debt 2020 301 B 9 706 M 9 706 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 265 B 8 541 M 8 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 72 319
Free-Float 53,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Prasert Poongkumarn CEO, Director, COO-Sausage & Ready Meal Business
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS19.09%8 541
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED81.89%14 915
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.129.72%6 918
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-4.62%6 869
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY39.51%5 965
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.-0.18%2 123
