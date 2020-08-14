Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes

Form for Reporting share repurchases Subject : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes Report date : 14-Aug-2020 Procedure used for share repurchase : Buy on the Exchange Last date for repurchasing shares : 30-Sep-2020 Share repurchase plan Date of Board resolution : 13-Mar-2020 Total number of shares to be repurchased : 400,000,000 (shares) Total shares to be repurchased as % of : 4.65 paid-up shares 1. Results of share repurchase Date of repurchase : 14-Aug-2020 Number of shares repurchased (shares) : 13,000,000 Repurchase or highest price (THB per : 33.00 share) Lowest price (THB per share) : 32.50 Total paid (THB) : 425,997,900.00 2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased Cumulative number of shares repurchased : 92,801,000 until present date (including from item 1.)(shares) Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up : 1.08 shares Total value of shares repurchased (THB) : 2,878,725,850.00 The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects Signature _________________ ( Mrs. Kobboon Srichai ) Company Secretary / Authorized person to disclose information Authorized to sign on behalf of the company ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.