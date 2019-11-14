Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.

(CPF)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : CPF reports better-than-expected Q3 earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:35am EST
CPF reports better-than-expected Q3 earnings

Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC (CPF) reported Bt6,062 million earnings in the third quarter, an increase by 23% from the same period last year.

The earnings increased despite lower sales revenue. In the quarter, sale revenue totaled Bt132,597 million, declining 6% on quarter. Nevertheless, excluding impacts from the strengthening of Thai baht as well as the adjustment of financial reporting standards (TFRS), sale revenue would have increased by 8% on year.

Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, attributed a drop in sale revenue to the stronger baht as well as changes in TFRS. In the quarter, overseas businesses contributed 67% of total sale revenue. The rest was contributed by the operations in Thailand, 27%; and exports from Thailand, 6%. CPF maintains the strategy to further expand businesses in potential markets and targets to raise overseas sales as well as exports to 80% of total sale revenue in the next 5 years.

In the third quarter, the net profit surged 23% on year thanks mainly to a recovery in the swine industry following a glut that pressured down pork prices. The net profit was also driven by the better financial results of overseas aquaculture business as well as investment divestiture.

The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in several countries leads to an expected decrease in global pork output and pork prices have consequently moved up. Such condition may last years as affected farmers may not be able to restore their businesses in a short period.

Furthermore, such farmers have to invest more in an effective biosafety management system, to prevent another outbreak.

Pork prices in Vietnam have hit 57,000-60,000 dong per kg, or about Bt75-Bt78, above the third-quarter average price of 38,422 dong or Bt50 per kg. Farm pigs now fetch about 28-38 yuan per kg in China or approximately Bt121-Bt164, above the third-quarter average of 22 yuan or about Bt95.

Prasit is confident that CPF will meet financial targets in 2019, as earnings in the fourth quarter is expected to improve in line with an increase in pig prices. The annualized earnings in 2020 are also expected to further increase as a result of the strategy to add value of existing businesses as well as an improvement in economic conditions.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 07:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUB
02:35aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF reports better-than-expected Q3 earnings
PU
10/28Thailand to appeal to U.S. on import duties, help firms find new markets
RE
10/24Thailand's $7 billion airport rail project off the ground after months of dis..
RE
10/03Thailand gives CP Group Oct. 15 deadline to sign $7 billion rail deal
RE
09/18Thai chicken sales to China rocket as African swine fever triggers switch awa..
RE
08/28WARM WATER AQUACULTURE FEED : Market 2019 Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends..
AQ
08/28CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/04Thai CP Foods aims to lift revenue by 50% in 5 years as it expands overseas
RE
06/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on trade talk concerns; Indonesia climbs
RE
05/08CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF encourages all business units to undertake S..
AQ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 556 B
EBIT 2019 21 246 M
Net income 2019 14 986 M
Debt 2019 288 B
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 213 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 33,92  THB
Last Close Price 26,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prasert Poongkumarn CEO, Director, COO-Sausage & Ready Meal Business
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.7 040
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 468
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 737
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 740
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.7.91%1 749
LIAONING WELLHOPE AGRI-TECH JOINT STOCK CO., LTD.70.19%1 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group