Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs visits CPF

2018/09/04 Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs visits CPF

Mr. Jari Gustafsson (3rd from right), Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Finland accompanied by Mr. Heiki Karhu (Right), First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and team visited Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) 's Head Office to learn more about international trading between Thailand - Finland, They were extended a warm welcome by Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert (4th from right), Chief Operating Officer - International Trade and Business Development and Mr. Siripong Arunratana (2nd from right), Executive Vice President for Chicken Integration Business of CPF at C.P. Tower, Silom Road, Bangkok