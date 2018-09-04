Log in
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD. (CPF)
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs visits CPF

09/04/2018

2018/09/04

Finland's Ministry of Economic Affairs visits CPF

Mr. Jari Gustafsson (3rd from right), Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Finland accompanied by Mr. Heiki Karhu (Right), First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and team visited Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) 's Head Office to learn more about international trading between Thailand - Finland, They were extended a warm welcome by Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert (4th from right), Chief Operating Officer - International Trade and Business Development and Mr. Siripong Arunratana (2nd from right), Executive Vice President for Chicken Integration Business of CPF at C.P. Tower, Silom Road, Bangkok

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:01:09 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 526 B
EBIT 2018 15 543 M
Net income 2018 13 375 M
Debt 2018 268 B
Yield 2018 2,44%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 14,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 222 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 28,9  THB
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adirek Sripratak Co-President & Director
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.6 776
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%5 553
BLUESTAR ADISSEO CO17.11%4 649
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%4 437
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 125
SCHOUW & CO A/S-12.81%2 012
