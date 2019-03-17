Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.

(CPF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Legal Sea Foods partners with CP Foods on premium products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

Boston-based upscale restaurant chain Legal Sea Foods (LSF) selects Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) to co-pack premium shrimp products for distribution in North America.

Sharing the same view, Mr. Roger Berkowitz, CEO of Legal Sea Foods, and Dr. Sujint Thammasart, COO (Aquaculture Business Unit) of CP Foods, say it is a proud moment for both companies to jointly introduce premium quality seafood, under the Legal Sea Foods brand, to North American consumers. Within the partnership, CP Foods will produce numerous fresh frozen and high quality items with shrimp sourced from its biosecure aquaculture farms. The products will be distributed under the Legal Sea Foods brand, and will be launched at the Seafood Expo North America and Seafood Processing North America or Boston Seafood Show 2019, the largest Seafood exposition in North America, during March 17 - 19, 2019. It is the main venue where thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the three-day exposition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies.

Both companies share similar values in delivering the freshest and highest quality seafoods from responsible supply chains. 'Legal Sea Foods has a long history of serving premium seafood to its more than 7 million restaurant customers annually, a success which is rooted in our fundamental belief in food safety and quality,' according to Mr. Berkowitz.

'All of our shrimp are raised in closed system, environment-friendly farms and are fed with feed utilizing fishmeal certified by the globally-recognized International Fishmeal and Fish-Oil Organization Responsible Supply (IFFO RS) standard. Our shrimp feed, seeds, farms and processing plants are recognized as best-in-class within the aquaculture industry, while Legal Sea Foods is the number one seafood brand in America. This makes for a very synergistic partnership,' according to Mr. Thammasart./
---------------------------------------

About Legal Sea Foods

Established in 1950, Legal Sea Foods is an upscale American restaurant chain. The current company headquarters is located in Boston. The group operates 37 restaurants, serving over 7 million customers annually. In addition to running a retail products division, Legal Sea Foods also operates an online fish market and ships fresh fish across the United States.

The company implements the highest standards for quality, sanitation and safety at every step - from purchase, to processing, to shipping and finally, to preparation in the restaurants.

About CP Foods

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods) is a global and integrated agro-industrial and food company, delivering high-quality products from operations situated in 17 countries, with 4 billion consumers combined.

The company operates its business on the principle of 'Corporate Social Responsibility Towards Sustainability' under 3 pillars - Food Security, Self-Sufficient Society and Balance of Nature,' which supports the UN Global Compact principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CP Foods is a leading shrimp farmer, processor and exporter, utilizing modern technologies throughout its operations. It offers fresh seafood products from a responsible supply chain, certified by international organizations.

The company is also a proud member of global organizations, such as the UN Global Compact, SEABOS, GSSI, and Seafood Task Force, driving sustainable and positive changes across the world.

As a result of its sustainability initiatives, the company is currently listed in a number of notable indices, such as the DJSI Emerging Markets, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand's SET 50.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 03:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUB
03/17CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Legal Sea Foods partners with CP Foods on premiu..
PU
03/06CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Tops Foods' Vegan Lasagne won The 37th Mecurys
PU
02/25CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Boston Market rib patties recalled over risk of ..
AQ
01/28CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods Inaugurates Research and Development Si..
AQ
01/15CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods unveils sustainable packaging to reduce..
AQ
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF named outstanding disability employer for 2 ..
PU
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods' nine-month net profit in 2018 achieved..
PU
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF encourages contract farmers to adopt high st..
PU
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF vows to end IUU across Asian seas
PU
2018CP ALL PUBLIC : Thai CP takes wholesale store to neighboring countries
AQ
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 567 B
EBIT 2019 22 258 M
Net income 2019 14 478 M
Debt 2019 278 B
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,0  THB
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adirek Sripratak Co-President & Director
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.7 208
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%9 183
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 571
BLUESTAR ADISSEO CO4.53%4 794
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 262
SCHOUW & CO A/S5.02%1 974
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.