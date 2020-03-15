Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Share Repurchase Program

Date/Time
16 Mar 2020 09:00:59
Headline
Share Repurchase Program
The Shares Repurchase Project
Subject : Shares repurchased for financial
management purposes
Date of Board resolution : 13-Mar-2020
Number of shares repurchased (shares) : 400,000,000
Shares repurchased as % of total of : 4.65
paid-up capital
Budget for share repurchase (million : 10,000.00
baht)
Procedure for repurchasing shares : Buy on SET
Start date - End date of repurchased : From 01-Apr-2020 to 30-Sep-2020
shares
