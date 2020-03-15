Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Share Repurchase Program

The Shares Repurchase Project Subject : Shares repurchased for financial management purposes Date of Board resolution : 13-Mar-2020 Number of shares repurchased (shares) : 400,000,000 Shares repurchased as % of total of : 4.65 paid-up capital Budget for share repurchase (million : 10,000.00 baht) Procedure for repurchasing shares : Buy on SET Start date - End date of repurchased : From 01-Apr-2020 to 30-Sep-2020 shares ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.