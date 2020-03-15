Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Share Repurchase Program

Log in
03/15/2020 | 10:08pm EDT
Date/Time
16 Mar 2020 09:00:59
Headline
Share Repurchase Program
Symbol
CPF
Source
CPF
Full Detailed News 
                The Shares Repurchase Project

Subject                                  : Shares repurchased for financial 
management purposes
Date of Board resolution                 : 13-Mar-2020
Number of shares repurchased (shares)    : 400,000,000
Shares repurchased as % of total of      : 4.65
paid-up capital
Budget for share repurchase (million     : 10,000.00
baht)
Procedure for repurchasing shares        : Buy on SET
Start date - End date of repurchased     : From 01-Apr-2020 to 30-Sep-2020
shares
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 02:06:03 UTC
