Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.    CPF   TH0101A10Z01

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.

(CPF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public : Tops Foods' Vegan Lasagne won The 37th Mecurys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 04:57am EST

Tops Foods NV, a subsidiary of CP Foods located in Belgium, won the most prestigious travel catering award worldwide in the category Economy Class meals with their innovative Vegan Lasagne.

The Mecurys are awarded to meals served in Economy class and Premium classes of various airlines, offering a memorable on-board dining-experience to passengers.

The award was granted in December 2018 in Abu Dhabi at the 37th edition of the Mercurys, the 'Oscar graduation for the inflight'. The jury was composed of several experts (chefs, managers of catering operations) in food catering services. The statuette represents one of the Greek gods, Mercurius, god of commerce and trade.

The term 'vegan' marks a way of living that strives towards exclusion of all forms of exploitation of and cruelty to animals in the food - and clothing industry, as far as possible and applicable. Food watchers in USA indicate that vegan food is listed 3rd place as future food trend.

Tops Foods responds to this trend with a Vegan Lasagne. Thanks to their worldwide patented production process, they can keep the flavors and the nutritients in the food, which means no artificial additives or colorants are necessary. Their method heats the product ultra short, which makes it possible to ship and store their meals at room temperature. This supports a more sustainable way to deliver high quality food to their customers.

www.topsfoods.com

Disclaimer

CPF - Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 09:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUB
04:57aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Tops Foods' Vegan Lasagne won The 37th Mecurys
PU
02/25CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Boston Market rib patties recalled over risk of ..
AQ
01/28CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods Inaugurates Research and Development Si..
AQ
01/15CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods unveils sustainable packaging to reduce..
AQ
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF named outstanding disability employer for 2 ..
PU
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods' nine-month net profit in 2018 achieved..
PU
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF encourages contract farmers to adopt high st..
PU
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF vows to end IUU across Asian seas
PU
2018CP ALL PUBLIC : Thai CP takes wholesale store to neighboring countries
AQ
2018CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CPF joined forces through Songkhla's Fishermen L..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 567 B
EBIT 2019 22 258 M
Net income 2019 14 478 M
Debt 2019 278 B
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 14,98
P/E ratio 2020 13,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 30,0  THB
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adirek Sripratak Co-President & Director
Sukhawat Dansermsuk Co-President, Director & CEO-Food Business
Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Co-President, Director & CEO-Agro Business
Dhanin Chearavanont Chairman
Paisan Chirakitcharern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.7 039
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 383
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 385
BLUESTAR ADISSEO CO0.09%4 592
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 839
SCHOUW & CO A/S11.31%2 087
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.