Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk PT    CPIN   ID1000117708

CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT (CPIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southeast Asia stocks - Most climb; Singapore, Philippines recoup losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:09am CEST
Trader reacts while looking at his screen on the trading floor of a brokerage firm in Singapore

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday as investors sought bargains after a subdued start to the week, with Singapore and the Philippines clawing back losses over the previous sessions.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index <.STI> rose as much as 0.9 percent to its highest since August 10, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high overnight as investors remained upbeat on trade-sensitive companies following a North American trade deal. [.N]

The city-state's top lenders, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank, lifted the market, gaining 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indonesian shares <.JKSE> dropped 0.3 percent, a day after the rupiah slid to a 20-year low.

The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> declined 0.4 percent in the session.

Bank Indonesia has intervened in the currency market and will maintain its presence to stabilise the rupiah, deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's finance minister said Southeast Asia's largest economy was adjusting "quite well" to higher U.S. interest rates and the fall of the rupiah.

Philippine shares edged higher after a 2.6 percent slump spread across the last three sessions. Real estate companies SM Prime Holdings gained 1.3 percent and Ayala Land rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

(Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. --End-of-day quote.
BANK PAN INDONESIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -1.31% 25.63 End-of-day quote.2.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.46% 26773.94 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 7628.2783 Delayed Quote.19.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.47% 7999.5471 Delayed Quote.16.56%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2923.43 Real-time Quote.9.39%
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. --End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -1.18% 26.73 End-of-day quote.1.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA
07:09aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most climb; Singapore, Philippines recoup losses
RE
06/04CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2013PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2012PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 53 070 B
EBIT 2018 5 552 B
Net income 2018 4 071 B
Debt 2018 3 042 B
Yield 2018 1,11%
P/E ratio 2018 21,28
P/E ratio 2019 18,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 81 990 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5 244  IDR
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tjiu Thomas Effendy President Director
Hadi Gunawan Tjoe President Commissioner
Suparman Sastrodimedjo Independent Commissioner
Rusmin Ryadi Vice President Commissioner
Hadijanto Kartika Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT5 493
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 608
BLUESTAR ADISSEO CO31.55%5 194
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%5 006
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 274
SCHOUW & CO A/S-6.53%2 148
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.