CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
Chart Industries Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

10/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results.  Chart plans to issue its earnings release prior to market open on October 17th.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet with Jill Evanko, CEO, and John Bishop, COO. This webcast can be accessed through the Company's website, www.chartindustries.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. Please log in or dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be archived on the Company's website, www.chartindustries.com one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay of the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 4753859. The telephone replay will be available beginning 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 17, 2019 until 1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Contact:

Tom Pittet
VP, Investor Relations
770-721-7664
thomas.pittet@chartindustries.com

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple market applications in Energy and Industrial Gas. Our unique product portfolio is used throughout the liquid gas supply chain in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart has domestic operations located across the United States and an international presence in Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America. To learn more, visit  www.Chartindustries.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 421 M
EBIT 2019 142 M
Net income 2019 79,3 M
Debt 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 2 076 M
Technical analysis trends CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 98,73  $
Last Close Price 58,00  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian C. Evanko President, CEO, CFO, Director & Treasurer
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
John Bishop Chief Operating Officer
W. Douglas Brown Independent Director
Elizabeth G. Spomer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.81%2 232
SMC CORPORATION42.26%28 522
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.53.77%18 242
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL18.60%17 335
COGNEX CORPORATION24.31%8 385
SHIMADZU CORPORATION24.80%7 434
