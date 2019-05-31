Chart Industries : Welcomes High Level ISRO Delegation to its India Facility

It was our pleasure to host a group of senior officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at our facility in Sri City, India. The delegation, headed by ISRO's Chairperson, Dr. K. Sivan, were VIP guests at the dispatch ceremony of ISRO's newest liquid hydrogen tank and were met by G.L. Rangnekar, Managing Director VRV Asia Pacific and other members of the design and manufacturing team.

Manufactured in collaboration with ISRO under the Make in India initiative, the Chart built tank will contain 120,000 litres of liquid hydrogen making it India's largest. Liquid hydrogen is used as a rocket propellant and due to the low temperatures involved, storage projects always pose complex challenges. This particular solution incorporates liquid nitrogen shielding to ensure compliance with ISRO's stringent requirement for an ultra-low evaporation rate.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rangnekar thanked ISRO and paid tribute to the workforce for successful completion of this latest prestigious project. 'It is a great honor for our company to be assisting ISRO's space technology and space science research programs and a testament to the work of our team that Dr. Sivan and his colleagues chose to take part in today's celebration. We thank ISRO for extending your full cooperation and attendance today.'

This is the latest opportunity originating from Chart's acquisition of the VRV businesses.