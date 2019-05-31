Log in
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chart Industries : Welcomes High Level ISRO Delegation to its India Facility

0
05/31/2019

It was our pleasure to host a group of senior officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at our facility in Sri City, India. The delegation, headed by ISRO's Chairperson, Dr. K. Sivan, were VIP guests at the dispatch ceremony of ISRO's newest liquid hydrogen tank and were met by G.L. Rangnekar, Managing Director VRV Asia Pacific and other members of the design and manufacturing team.

Manufactured in collaboration with ISRO under the Make in India initiative, the Chart built tank will contain 120,000 litres of liquid hydrogen making it India's largest. Liquid hydrogen is used as a rocket propellant and due to the low temperatures involved, storage projects always pose complex challenges. This particular solution incorporates liquid nitrogen shielding to ensure compliance with ISRO's stringent requirement for an ultra-low evaporation rate.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rangnekar thanked ISRO and paid tribute to the workforce for successful completion of this latest prestigious project. 'It is a great honor for our company to be assisting ISRO's space technology and space science research programs and a testament to the work of our team that Dr. Sivan and his colleagues chose to take part in today's celebration. We thank ISRO for extending your full cooperation and attendance today.'

This is the latest opportunity originating from Chart's acquisition of the VRV businesses.

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:48:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 373 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 81,6 M
Debt 2019 897 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,96
P/E ratio 2020 16,78
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 2 477 M
Chart CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chart Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian C. Evanko President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Jeffrey Robert Lass Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
W. Douglas Brown Independent Director
Thomas L. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.20.05%2 477
SMC CORP13.80%22 692
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL28.15%18 041
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC28.04%14 943
SHIMADZU CORPORATION31.77%7 494
COGNEX CORPORATION7.96%7 162
