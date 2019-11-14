Chart Industries : builds Europe's largest public LNG vehicle fueling station

Chart Industries, Inc. (Chart) (NASDAQ: GTLS) completed the installation and commissioning of Europe's largest LNG fueling station for Alternoil GmbH ('Alternoil'). Alternoil will operate the fueling station, which is located on Germany's main A1 highway near the city of Bakum, following final approval by local authorities, expected in December 2019.

Chart's proprietary 'Saturation on the Fly' ('SoF') technology eliminates methane emissions to atmosphere and recognizes both spark ignited and compression engines which allows the station to fuel all LNG trucks, regardless of original equipment manufacturer or brand. SoF also improves the station's overall energy management and provides a total refueling time consistent with equivalent diesel engine vehicles.

'We continue to contribute to the development of the global LNG infrastructure ranging from liquefaction to marine to transportation,' stated Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO. 'Alternoil GmbH continues to offer maximum operator convenience through flexible, full-service truck centers that incorporate full integration of Chart equipment with other aspects of the station, including Alternoil's cashless payment system.'

Alternoil is planning further LNG filling stations in their intended German network, including in Fulda, Cologne, Hamburg, Bremen and Remscheid.