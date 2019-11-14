Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chart Industries, Inc.    GTLS

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GTLS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chart Industries : builds Europe's largest public LNG vehicle fueling station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:55am EST

Chart Industries, Inc. (Chart) (NASDAQ: GTLS) completed the installation and commissioning of Europe's largest LNG fueling station for Alternoil GmbH ('Alternoil'). Alternoil will operate the fueling station, which is located on Germany's main A1 highway near the city of Bakum, following final approval by local authorities, expected in December 2019.

Chart's proprietary 'Saturation on the Fly' ('SoF') technology eliminates methane emissions to atmosphere and recognizes both spark ignited and compression engines which allows the station to fuel all LNG trucks, regardless of original equipment manufacturer or brand. SoF also improves the station's overall energy management and provides a total refueling time consistent with equivalent diesel engine vehicles.

'We continue to contribute to the development of the global LNG infrastructure ranging from liquefaction to marine to transportation,' stated Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO. 'Alternoil GmbH continues to offer maximum operator convenience through flexible, full-service truck centers that incorporate full integration of Chart equipment with other aspects of the station, including Alternoil's cashless payment system.'

Alternoil is planning further LNG filling stations in their intended German network, including in Fulda, Cologne, Hamburg, Bremen and Remscheid.

Disclaimer

Chart Industries Inc. published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 16:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
11:55aCHART INDUSTRIES : builds Europe's largest public LNG vehicle fueling station
PU
06:33aCHART INDUSTRIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/13Chart Industries, Inc. Builds Europe's Largest LNG Vehicle Fueling Station fo..
GL
10/24Chart Industries, Inc. and Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) to jointly promote LN..
GL
10/17CHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/17CHART INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/17CHART INDUSTRIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/17CHART INDUSTRIES : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
10/04Chart Industries Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
GL
09/20CHART INDUSTRIES : Wins Order for Marine LNG Fueling Tanks
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 336 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 63,9 M
Debt 2019 662 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
Capitalization 1 990 M
Chart CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chart Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 94,55  $
Last Close Price 55,60  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jillian C. Evanko President, CEO, CFO, Director & Treasurer
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
John Bishop Chief Operating Officer
W. Douglas Brown Independent Director
Elizabeth G. Spomer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.58%1 990
SMC CORPORATION56.43%30 848
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.25.79%17 602
SHIMADZU CORPORATION58.39%8 976
COGNEX CORPORATION32.12%8 731
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.69.29%5 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group