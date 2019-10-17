Charter Communications : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Table of Contents

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(to Prospectus dated December 22, 2017)

$1,500,000,000

Charter Communications Operating, LLC

Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp.

4.800% Senior Secured Notes due 2050

Charter Communications Operating, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("CCO"), and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., a Delaware corporation ("CCO Capital" and, together with CCO, the "Issuers"), are offering $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.800% Senior Secured Notes due 2050 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on March 1, 2050. The Issuers will pay interest on the Notes on each March 1 and September 1, commencing March 1, 2020.

The Issuers may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time prior to September 1, 2049 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date and a "make-whole" premium, as described in this prospectus supplement. The Issuers may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time on or after September 1, 2049 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date, as described in this prospectus supplement. There is no sinking fund for the Notes.

The Notes will be the Issuers' senior secured obligations and will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Issuers' existing and future senior debt. The Notes will be effectively senior to the Issuers' unsecured debt to the extent of the value of the assets securing the Notes and structurally subordinated to the debt and other liabilities of the Issuers' subsidiaries that do not guarantee the Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed (i) on a senior secured basis by all of the subsidiaries of CCO and CCO Capital that guarantee the obligations of CCO under the Credit Agreement (as defined herein) (such subsidiaries, the "Subsidiary Guarantors") and (ii) on a senior unsecured basis by CCO Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("CCO Holdings"). The Notes and the guarantees will be secured by a pari passu , first priority security interest, subject to permitted liens, in the Issuers' and the Subsidiary Guarantors' assets that secure obligations under the Credit Agreement, the Existing TWC Notes and the Existing Secured Notes (each as defined below under "Certain Definitions").

This prospectus supplement includes additional information about the terms of the Notes, including optional redemption prices and covenants.

See "Risk Factors," which begins on page S-11 of this prospectus supplement and page 4 of the accompanying prospectus, for a discussion of certain of the risks you should consider before investing in the Notes.

Per Note Total Public offering price 99.436%(1) $1,491,540,000(1) Underwriting discount 0.634%(2) $9,456,364 Estimated proceeds to us, before expenses 98.806%(1) $1,482,083,636(1)

Plus accrued interest from October 24, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date. Expressed as a percentage of public offering price.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The Issuers expect that delivery of the Notes will be made in New York, New York on or about October 24, 2019.