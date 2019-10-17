Charter Communications : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

Log in
Use these links to rapidly review the document

TABLE OF CONTENTS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Contents

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed Maximum

Proposed Maximum

Title Of Each Class Of Securities

Amount To Be

Offering Price Per

Aggregate Offering

Amount Of

To Be Registered

Registered

Unit

Price

Registration Fee(1)

4.800% Senior Secured Notes due 2050

$1,500,000,000

99.436%

$1,491,540,000

$193,602

Guarantees of 4.800% Senior Secured

Notes due 2050

N/A

N/A

N/A

-

Total

$1,500,000,000

-

$1,491,540,000

$193,602

  1. The registration fee, calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r), is being transmitted to the SEC on a deferred basis pursuant to Rule 456(b). Pursuant to Rule 457(n), no registration fee is payable with respect to the guarantees.

Table of Contents

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Nos:

333-222241-02 to 333-222241-33,333-222241-41,333-222241-47,333-222241-69,333-222241-79,333-222241-80,333-222241-85 to 333-222241-93,

333-222241-95 to 333-222241-98,333-222241-100 to 333-222241-106,333-222241-108,333-222241-110 to 333-222241-120,333-222241-125,333-222241-130,333-222241-152,333-222241-153,333-222241-166,333-222241-171,333-222241-174,333-222241-179,333-222241-181,333-222241-183,333-222241-185,333-222241-187,333-222241-189,

333-222241-191 to 333-222241-196,333-222241-198 to 333-222241-202,333-222241-208,333-222241-210,333-222241-211,333-222241-213 to 333-222241-216,333-222241-219,333-222241-220,333-222241-223,333-222241-225,

333-222241-227 to 333-222241-231,333-222241-233,333-222241-235 to 333-222241-240,

333-222241-244 to 333-222241-248

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

(to Prospectus dated December 22, 2017)

$1,500,000,000

Charter Communications Operating, LLC

Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp.

4.800% Senior Secured Notes due 2050

Charter Communications Operating, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("CCO"), and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., a Delaware corporation ("CCO Capital" and, together with CCO, the "Issuers"), are offering $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.800% Senior Secured Notes due 2050 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on March 1, 2050. The Issuers will pay interest on the Notes on each March 1 and September 1, commencing March 1, 2020.

The Issuers may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time prior to September 1, 2049 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date and a "make-whole" premium, as described in this prospectus supplement. The Issuers may redeem some or all of the Notes at any time on or after September 1, 2049 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date, as described in this prospectus supplement. There is no sinking fund for the Notes.

The Notes will be the Issuers' senior secured obligations and will rank equally in right of payment with all of the Issuers' existing and future senior debt. The Notes will be effectively senior to the Issuers' unsecured debt to the extent of the value of the assets securing the Notes and structurally subordinated to the debt and other liabilities of the Issuers' subsidiaries that do not guarantee the Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed (i) on a senior secured basis by all of the subsidiaries of CCO and CCO Capital that guarantee the obligations of CCO under the Credit Agreement (as defined herein) (such subsidiaries, the "Subsidiary Guarantors") and (ii) on a senior unsecured basis by CCO Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("CCO Holdings"). The Notes and the guarantees will be secured by a pari passu , first priority security interest, subject to permitted liens, in the Issuers' and the Subsidiary Guarantors' assets that secure obligations under the Credit Agreement, the Existing TWC Notes and the Existing Secured Notes (each as defined below under "Certain Definitions").

This prospectus supplement includes additional information about the terms of the Notes, including optional redemption prices and covenants.

See "Risk Factors," which begins on page S-11 of this prospectus supplement and page 4 of the accompanying prospectus, for a discussion of certain of the risks you should consider before investing in the Notes.

Per Note

Total

Public offering price

99.436%(1)

$1,491,540,000(1)

Underwriting discount

0.634%(2)

$9,456,364

Estimated proceeds to us, before expenses

98.806%(1)

$1,482,083,636(1)

  1. Plus accrued interest from October 24, 2019, if settlement occurs after that date.
  2. Expressed as a percentage of public offering price.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The Issuers expect that delivery of the Notes will be made in New York, New York on or about October 24, 2019.

Joint Book-Running Managers

Deutsche Bank

Citigroup

Credit Suisse

Securities

BofA Merrill

Goldman

Mizuho

Lynch

Sachs & Co. LLC

J.P. Morgan

Securities

RBC Capital

Wells Fargo

MUFG

Markets

TD Securities

Securities

Co-Managers

Morgan Stanley

Barclays

BNP PARIBAS

Scotiabank

SMBC Nikko

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Credit Agricole CIB

US Bancorp

Academy Securities

Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC

LionTree

MFR Securities, Inc.

The Williams Capital Group, L.P.

The date of this prospectus supplement is October 15, 2019.

Table of Contents

You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus supplement. Neither we nor the underwriters have authorized anyone to

provide you with any information or represent anything about the Issuers, their financial results or this offering that is not contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. If given or made, any such other information or representation should not be relied upon as having been authorized by us or the underwriters. We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus supplement is accurate as of any date other than the date on the front cover of this prospectus supplement.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

S-i

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

S-ii

INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA

S-iv

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

S-v

CERTAIN DEFINITIONS

S-vi

SUMMARY

S-1

RISK FACTORS

S-11

USE OF PROCEEDS

S-21

CAPITALIZATION

S-22

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

S-25

DESCRIPTION OF CERTAIN INDEBTEDNESS

S-26

DESCRIPTION OF NOTES

S-31

CERTAIN U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES

S-60

UNDERWRITING

S-65

LEGAL MATTERS

S-70

EXPERTS

S-71

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

S-72

PROSPECTUS

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

ii

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

iii

WHERE YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

v

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS

vi

PROSPECTUS SUMMARY

1

RATIO OF EARNINGS TO FIXED CHARGES

3

RISK FACTORS

4

USE OF PROCEEDS

4

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

4

EXPERTS

5

LEGAL MATTERS

6

