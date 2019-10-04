Log in
Charter Communications : Spectrum Mobile Offers the New Seventh-Generation iPad, Available to Order Beginning October 4

10/04/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

Stamford, CT - Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the new seventh-generation iPad will be available for sale at SpectrumMobile.com, Spectrum Stores and by calling (855) 251-3375 starting on October 4 along with iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro. For complete pricing details, please visit SpectrumMobile.com.

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life. Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products. The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Spectrum Mobile Is Your Smart Choice

Designed to provide customers the highest quality experience and save them money, Spectrum Mobile runs on America's most awarded LTE network combined with a nationwide network of Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots. Spectrum Mobile is a smarter network, designed for the way mobile devices are used today, and the way they will be used tomorrow.

Customers have the freedom to choose from unlimited data plans, priced at $45/month per line, or By the Gig for $14/Gig, shared across all lines. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

  • No long-term contracts.
  • Free nationwide talk and text including calling to Canada and Mexico.
  • All taxes and fees included with no additional line access fees.
  • Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost.
  • The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.
  • Spectrum's best trade-in value plus an additional $100 towards a new phone.

Spectrum Internet subscribers can sign up now at Spectrum stores nationwide, SpectrumMobile.com, and by calling (855) 251-3375. More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit SpectrumMobile.com. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

Media Contact

Francois Claude

Francois.Claude@Charter.com

203-905-7968

Tags: Spectrum Mobile

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 17:21:04 UTC
