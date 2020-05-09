Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications, Inc.    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(CHTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : TV Cord-Cutting Hits Record as Coronavirus Shutters Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

By Drew FitzGerald and Lillian Rizzo

Americans' urge to disconnect the living-room cable is spreading to Main Street.

The largest cable and satellite TV companies lost more than two million customers in the first three months of the year, the industry's sharpest quarterly decline on record, as restaurants, bars and hotels hit by the coronavirus pandemic joined consumers canceling or pausing service.

Those commercial disconnections so far make up only a small portion of the overall customer losses, but they are making a bad situation worse for business-focused providers such as DirecTV owner AT&T Inc. The industry's first-quarter decline was uneven, with sharper drops at Comcast Corp. and Dish Network Corp. and narrower losses at Charter Communications Inc.

Before the pandemic, those TV distributors were already being squeezed as more households shifted to streaming services such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video and Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ and Hulu.

Cable and satellite companies warned in recent weeks that the pace of "cord-cutting" could pick up as the pandemic pinches U.S. households, particularly if U.S. live sports -- one of the biggest draws of having a cable package -- don't return to action for a long time.

Hotels have stopped paying for TV sets in rooms where few guests are staying, according to pay-TV companies and analysts, and some airlines are pushing for breaks on the cost of in-flight entertainment. Sports bars that are able to open their doors say they have no games to show in any event.

On Thursday, Dish said it had paused or waived charges on about 250,000 commercial accounts. Dish finance chief Paul Orban said the "vast majority" of those clients would start paying again in the coming quarters, but he didn't specify a timeline for such a recovery.

AT&T reported lower revenue from hotels, bars and restaurants in the first quarter without quantifying the decline.

Monsoons Tap and Grill saved more than $1,600 a month by cutting its subscription to DirecTV, which told the restaurant it could pause service through the summer, according to co-owner Daniel Liebeskind. The Tucson, Ariz.,-area business plans to reopen to in-person diners in the coming days, without its typical baseball and basketball games on TV and with tables spaced farther apart.

"We actually turned them around so they're not facing the TVs, because there isn't anything on," Mr. Liebeskind said. Baseball, basketball and hockey leagues have put their games on hiatus.

Pay-TV companies are expected to face a harder time maintaining revenue from more vulnerable businesses struggling to survive the summer.

"The most disconcerting, troublesome area that we're seeing is what's happening down in small business," AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, who plans to step down as CEO at the end of June, said during an April conference call.

The closure of small businesses across the board has dented pay-TV company earnings.

"It will likely take time for this part of the business to recover," Charter Chief Financial Officer Chris Winfrey said of the small-and-medium-business segment in an April earnings call. Mr. Winfrey added that certain bars, restaurants and hotels are among the businesses that have reduced service or monthly bills until they fully reopen.

Charter, which has nearly two million small-business customers, said many of its business customers are still closed.

AT&T lost more than one million domestic pay-TV customers in the first quarter and warned of more defections from cash-strapped households and businesses later this year. Dish ended the March quarter with 413,000 fewer paying subscribers.

Comcast saw 409,000 customers cancel their pay-TV subscriptions in the first quarter, more than half of its total 2019 pay-TV subscriber losses. The company partly attributed the first-quarter losses to a price increase; cable TV revenue remained flat for the same reason.

Comcast, Charter and Altice USA Inc. have so far managed to offset the pay-TV revenue drop with more broadband internet subscribers. Internet use has soared over the past two months as millions of U.S. residents stayed home during the pandemic and picked up on-demand services like Netflix.

Craig Moffett, an analyst for telecom consulting firm MoffettNathanson, said the virus -- and the loss of live sports -- has accelerated a "death spiral" for the pay-TV category.

"Sports are the glue that hold the whole thing together," Mr. Moffett said. "Without sports, the system is unraveling."

Eric Goldspiel owns three bars: Divine Bar and Grill and 895 Bar, both in Brooklyn, N.Y.; and El Coqui Bar & Billiards in Queens, N.Y. He said he would likely close two of them permanently.

His DirecTV service has been suspended at all three locations, and the internet service -- provided by Altice's Optimum at the two Brooklyn bars and Charter's Spectrum in Queens -- lapsed.

Mr. Goldspiel has applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans, to pay his 28 staffers across all three locations. "I'm not going to use a PPP loan to pay my cable bill," he said.

Mr. Liebeskind, the co-owner of Monsoons, said he expects to pay for live sports after games restart. But for now, the owners and their families are making do with prerecorded TV while they fulfill pickup orders.

"If it gets boring during the day, we have Hulu," he said.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com and Lillian Rizzo at Lillian.Rizzo@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, IN
03:31pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : TV Cord-Cutting Hits Record as Coronavirus Shutters Bus..
DJ
05/07CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media ..
PR
05/06CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communicatio..
PR
05/01Makers of Household Products Fare Well -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Says 140,000 Customers Requested Disconnection Protecti..
DJ
05/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
05/01CHARTER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : MO/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 392 M
EBIT 2020 7 637 M
Net income 2020 2 450 M
Debt 2020 78 224 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
EV / Sales2021 3,79x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 556,97  $
Last Close Price 515,28  $
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
Richard J. DiGeronimo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.23%106 383
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-27.46%13 487
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-4.40%13 167
CABLE ONE, INC.23.92%10 560
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.0.16%3 772
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-10.11%3 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group