Charter Communications : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

04/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A press release reporting such results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET that day.

The conference call will be webcast live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. Participants should go to the call link at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time in order to register.

Those participating via telephone should dial 866-919-0894 no later than 10 minutes prior to the call. International participants should dial 706-679-9379. The passcode for the call is 2229456.

The call will be archived at ir.charter.com approximately two hours after completion of the call. A replay of the call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 beginning two hours after completion of the call through May 15, 2020. The passcode for the replay is 2229456.

About Charter 
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-hold-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2020-financial-and-operating-results-301033514.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
