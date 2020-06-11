Log in
Charter Communications : to Participate in Credit Suisse Virtual Communications Conference

06/11/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter")  today announced that Christopher Winfrey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Communications Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Mr. Winfrey's remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-participate-in-credit-suisse-virtual-communications-conference-301074733.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
