Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CHARTER INVESTIGATION EXTENDED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Charter Communications, Inc. - CHTR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has extended its investigation into Charter Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CHTR).

On February 1, 2017, the New York Attorney General filed suit against Charter and its subsidiary Spectrum Management Holdings, LLC (formerly Time Warner Cable, Inc., which was acquired by Charter in May 2016), for fraudulently misleading consumers by promising internet service speeds that they knew they could not deliver.

Then, on July 27, 2018, the New York State Public Service Commission announced it had revoked approval of the Company’s 2016 merger and permission to operate in the state because it failed to honor an agreement included in the merger to build internet access to rural areas, stating that Charter “had multiple opportunities to correct these issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its efforts to avoid them,” essentially kicking the Company out of the state, and seeking $3 million in penalties.

Recently, the Company agreed to pay a $174.2 million to resolve the charges by the NY AG’s office; however, its legal dispute with the NY PSC remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Charter’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Charter’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-time holder of Charter shares, and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-chtr/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
10:51pCHARTER INVESTIGATION EXTENDED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
05:15aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Networks Names Bridget Foster News Director to..
AQ
01/31Facebook, GE and Charter Communications surge; Hershey slips
AQ
01/31MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As S&P 500 Has Best January Since..
DJ
01/31CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Internet users help Charter beat revenue estimates
RE
01/31CHARTER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
01/31CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PR
01/30CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
01/29CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Closes on Incremental $1.7B New Term Loan and Increases..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 45 655 M
EBIT 2019 6 232 M
Net income 2019 1 791 M
Debt 2019 72 992 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,78
P/E ratio 2020 25,80
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 75 783 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 373 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC19.64%75 783
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC14.34%17 916
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP18.05%15 400
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION22.83%14 344
CABLE ONE INC7.83%5 044
CYFROWY POLSAT SA5.71%4 066
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.