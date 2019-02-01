CHARTER INVESTIGATION EXTENDED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Charter Communications, Inc. - CHTR

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has extended its investigation into Charter Communications, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CHTR).

On February 1, 2017, the New York Attorney General filed suit against Charter and its subsidiary Spectrum Management Holdings, LLC (formerly Time Warner Cable, Inc., which was acquired by Charter in May 2016), for fraudulently misleading consumers by promising internet service speeds that they knew they could not deliver.

Then, on July 27, 2018, the New York State Public Service Commission announced it had revoked approval of the Company’s 2016 merger and permission to operate in the state because it failed to honor an agreement included in the merger to build internet access to rural areas, stating that Charter “had multiple opportunities to correct these issues and either has not done so or has been openly brazen in its efforts to avoid them,” essentially kicking the Company out of the state, and seeking $3 million in penalties.

Recently, the Company agreed to pay a $174.2 million to resolve the charges by the NY AG’s office; however, its legal dispute with the NY PSC remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Charter’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Charter’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

