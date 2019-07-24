Log in
Cable firm Charter submitted plan to buy Sprint/T-Mobile assets: sources

07/24/2019 | 05:55pm EDT
A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charter Communications submitted a proposal to the Justice Department to buy telecom assets being sold under the T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp combination, but never heard back from the agency, three sources familiar with the matter said.

U.S. officials decided to accept a deal to sell assets including Sprint's Boost Mobile brand to satellite TV provider Dish Network to resolve antitrust concerns, ending extensive talks on a merger the Justice Department is expected to approve this week.

The Justice Department's lack of response to Charter could raise concerns among critics of the $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint that officials did not weigh all divestiture offers before deciding on a deal with Dish.

Details of the proposal were not immediately known, but sources said this week Charter had requested that there be an auction process for the divested assets.

The Justice Department and Charter declined to comment.

Ten state attorneys general, led by New York and California and including the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit on June 11 to stop the merger, saying it would cost their subscribers more than $4.5 billion annually. Four more states have since joined the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the merger will reduce competition in the wireless market and be particularly harmful to low-income and rural Americans.

Dish emerged as the leader to acquire the prepaid phone brand Boost Mobile, which T-Mobile and Sprint are selling in order to gain regulatory approval for their merger. Charter began offering its own mobile service called Spectrum Mobile last year, which runs on Verizon Communications network. It served 310,000 mobile lines as of the first quarter.

Dish, which has been stockpiling billions of dollars worth of wireless spectrum, faces a March 2020 deadline to build a product using the spectrum in order to fulfill the requirements of its licenses. It has focused on building an Internet of Things network, with the goal of eventually having a 5G wireless network.

The Federal Communications Commission has indicated it is prepared to approve the Sprint and T-Mobile merger.

The Justice Department has historically given parameters for whom they believe should buy assets divested as part of a merger, but often leaves it to the companies themselves to strike an appropriate deal.

(Reporting by Angela Moon and Sheila Dang in New York; additional reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz in Washington; editing by Chris Sanders and Leslie Adler)

By Angela Moon and Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 0.53% 409.67 Delayed Quote.43.01%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -3.93% 41.56 Delayed Quote.73.25%
SPRINT CORP 8.04% 7.66 Delayed Quote.21.82%
T-MOBILE US 3.16% 80.61 Delayed Quote.22.84%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.88% 55.97 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 764 M
EBIT 2019 6 154 M
Net income 2019 1 681 M
Debt 2019 73 319 M
Yield 2019 0,02%
P/E ratio 2019 57,3x
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,59x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 91 045 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 412,54  $
Last Close Price 409,67  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC43.01%91 045
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION73.25%20 296
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC30.13%20 148
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP44.24%19 011
CABLE ONE INC45.43%6 798
CYFROWY POLSAT SA33.81%5 030
