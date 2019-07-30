Log in
Charter Communications Inc CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
Charter Communications : Advance/Newhouse Notifies Charter of Intent to Establish Credit Facility Collateralized by Stake in Charter Communications Holdings, LLC

07/30/2019 | 11:41pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Advance/Newhouse ("A/N") has notified Charter that A/N intends to establish a credit facility collateralized by a portion of A/N's Common Units in Charter Communications Holdings, LLC. A/N has also indicated to Charter that A/N remains committed to being a long-term shareholder of Charter and currently has no intent to sell any units/shares other than through its continued pro-rata participation in Charter's buyback program.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial.  Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations.  Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC.  Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases" and "potential," among others. 

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.  We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advancenewhouse-notifies-charter-of-intent-to-establish-credit-facility-collateralized-by-stake-in-charter-communications-holdings-llc-300893740.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
