Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : Announces $5 Million Commitment to Support Digital Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Applications for the Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program Will Be Available to Eligible Nonprofit Organizations Across the Spectrum Footprint on July 29.

Stamford, Conn. - Charter Communications, Inc. today announced an expanded $5 million commitment to its Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program, a philanthropic initiative designed to support nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it to improve their lives.

In the program's first two years, Charter awarded $1 million through financial grants to nonprofit organizations that provide digital education in communities where Charter operates. In addition to the $1 million previously funded, Charter is increasing its commitment to digital literacy through additional grants and in-kind contributions to reach a new $5 million goal. Also for 2019, the company will now be including laptop donations in addition to awarding PSAs and financial assistance to eligible nonprofits.

'Charter is tremendously proud of the Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program,' said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications. 'With a $5 million commitment, we look forward to working with even more nonprofit organizations, and further advancing our mission of providing communities in need with the necessary tools to grow and prosper in the digital age.'

Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program Details and Eligibility

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education Grant, applying organizations must serve communities located in a Spectrum market and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The organization's program must also:

  • Focus on families or seniors;
  • Be able to report to Spectrum specific metrics including number of people impacted, and the population and demographics served;
  • Partner with diverse and/or low-income communities;
  • Be an existing program, already working with a diverse and/or low-income population;
  • Meet the unique needs of its community and align with the nonprofit's current mission;
  • Have a lasting, meaningful and tangible impact (e.g. development of a new digital site or app, expansion of the capacity of a digital learning center, creation of a mobile computer lab, etc.).

Applications will be available for download on July 29 at 9 a.m. EDT and will be accepted until August 23 at 5 p.m. EDT. Grant awardees will be announced in October.

Charter Communications, through its Spectrum brand, is committed to improving communities and impacting lives where our customers and employees live and work. More information on its signature programs, Spectrum Digital Education and Spectrum Housing Assist, is available at communityimpact.spectrum.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

Media Contact

Francois Claude

Francois.Claude@Charter.com

(203) 905-7968

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 15:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
11:15aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces $5 Million Commitment to Support Digital Educ..
PU
07/10CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
07/10CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Closes $1.25 Billion Senior Secured Notes
PR
07/10CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Closes $750 Million Senior Unsecured Notes
PR
07/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
07/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum News NY1's Scholar Athlete Program Honors 15 N..
AQ
06/28CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum News NY1's Scholar Athlete Program Honors 15 N..
PU
06/27CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 ..
PR
06/26CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Leadership Changes
PR
06/26CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : 'L.A.'s Finest' Picked up for Second Season by Spectrum..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 765 M
EBIT 2019 6 145 M
Net income 2019 1 682 M
Debt 2019 73 310 M
Yield 2019 0,02%
P/E ratio 2019 57,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 92 560 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 409  $
Last Close Price 414  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC45.39%91 653
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC27.32%19 740
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP49.05%19 519
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION67.68%19 151
CABLE ONE INC50.17%6 940
CYFROWY POLSAT SA34.17%5 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About