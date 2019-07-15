Charter Communications : Announces $5 Million Commitment to Support Digital Education

Applications for the Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program Will Be Available to Eligible Nonprofit Organizations Across the Spectrum Footprint on July 29.

Stamford, Conn. - Charter Communications, Inc. today announced an expanded $5 million commitment to its Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program, a philanthropic initiative designed to support nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it to improve their lives.

In the program's first two years, Charter awarded $1 million through financial grants to nonprofit organizations that provide digital education in communities where Charter operates. In addition to the $1 million previously funded, Charter is increasing its commitment to digital literacy through additional grants and in-kind contributions to reach a new $5 million goal. Also for 2019, the company will now be including laptop donations in addition to awarding PSAs and financial assistance to eligible nonprofits.

'Charter is tremendously proud of the Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program,' said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications. 'With a $5 million commitment, we look forward to working with even more nonprofit organizations, and further advancing our mission of providing communities in need with the necessary tools to grow and prosper in the digital age.'

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education Grant, applying organizations must serve communities located in a Spectrum market and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The organization's program must also:

Focus on families or seniors;

Be able to report to Spectrum specific metrics including number of people impacted, and the population and demographics served;

Partner with diverse and/or low-income communities;

Be an existing program, already working with a diverse and/or low-income population;

Meet the unique needs of its community and align with the nonprofit's current mission;

Have a lasting, meaningful and tangible impact (e.g. development of a new digital site or app, expansion of the capacity of a digital learning center, creation of a mobile computer lab, etc.).

Applications will be available for download on July 29 at 9 a.m. EDT and will be accepted until August 23 at 5 p.m. EDT. Grant awardees will be announced in October.

Charter Communications, through its Spectrum brand, is committed to improving communities and impacting lives where our customers and employees live and work. More information on its signature programs, Spectrum Digital Education and Spectrum Housing Assist, is available at communityimpact.spectrum.com.

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

Francois Claude

Francois.Claude@Charter.com

(203) 905-7968