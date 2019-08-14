Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : Disney in New Distribution Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Charter Communications and Walt Disney unveiled a distribution agreement to continue to deliver Disney content to Spectrum customers.

The new agreement contemplates broadband communications and cable company Charter's future distribution of Disney's streaming services, including Hulu, ESPN+ and the upcoming Disney+. Spectrum TV will also offer customers access to ESPN's ACC Network when it launches on Aug. 22.

Disney and Charter also agreed to work together to implement business rules and techniques to address such issues as unauthorized access and password sharing.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC -1.48% 373.829 Delayed Quote.33.13%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.99% 134.3 Delayed Quote.24.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
02:01pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Disney in New Distribution Agreement
DJ
08/08CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Galaxy Note10 Pre-Orders Available to Spectrum Mobile C..
AQ
08/08CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Galaxy Note10 Pre-Orders Available to Spectrum Mobile C..
PU
08/07CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, F..
AQ
08/05CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : The LG K40(TM) Smartphone Arrives at Spectrum Mobile | ..
AQ
08/05CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : The LG K40™ Smartphone Arrives at Spectrum Mobile
PU
08/05CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SprortsNet LA to Simulcast an Additional Five ..
AQ
08/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SprortsNet LA to Simulcast an Additional Five ..
PU
07/31CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Spectrum Employee Community Grants
PU
07/30CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Advance/Newhouse Notifies Charter of Intent to Establis..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 603 M
EBIT 2019 6 266 M
Net income 2019 1 520 M
Debt 2019 73 479 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 57,6x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,45x
EV / Sales2020 3,32x
Capitalization 84 022 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 422,11  $
Last Close Price 379,37  $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC33.13%84 022
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC25.49%19 353
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP36.04%18 005
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION29.20%15 161
CABLE ONE INC53.81%7 198
CYFROWY POLSAT SA26.14%4 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group