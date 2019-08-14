Charter Communications : Disney in New Distribution Agreement

By Michael Dabaie

Charter Communications and Walt Disney unveiled a distribution agreement to continue to deliver Disney content to Spectrum customers.

The new agreement contemplates broadband communications and cable company Charter's future distribution of Disney's streaming services, including Hulu, ESPN+ and the upcoming Disney+. Spectrum TV will also offer customers access to ESPN's ACC Network when it launches on Aug. 22.

Disney and Charter also agreed to work together to implement business rules and techniques to address such issues as unauthorized access and password sharing.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com