Charter Communications : Galaxy Note10 Pre-Orders Available to Spectrum Mobile Customers Starting Today

The most powerful Galaxy Note suite of productivity and creativity tools with an enhanced S pen and pro-grade camera now comes in two sizes

Stamford, Conn - Charter Communications, Inc., today announced plans to make the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note10 available on Spectrum Mobile beginning August 23. Customers will be able to pre-order the device beginning August 8 at SpectrumMobile.com, calling (855) 251-3375, or by visiting a Spectrum retail store.

Inspired by a generation that flows seamlessly between work and life, Galaxy Note10 gives users the freedom to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit, all on-the-go. For years, the Galaxy Note series has helped millions of loyal users around the world pursue their passions and achieve their goals, and with Galaxy Note10, Samsung is helping users do more of what they love.

Every element of the Galaxy Note10 is crafted to be sleek, slim and distraction-free, so users can devote their full attention to the ideas, projects, and content that matters most. For the first time, Galaxy Note10 is available in two sizes, so users can find the Note that's best for them. Galaxy Note10 features a 6.3-inch display for those who want the power of the S Pen and ultimate productivity in a compact form factor. The Galaxy Note10+ packs a 6.8-inch display that's still easy to hold and easy to use. Both versions of Galaxy Note10 feature an edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display that is nearly bezel-less, while the in-display cut out for the front camera is small and centered for a balanced design. The Galaxy Note10 features Samsung's most immersive display yet.

Galaxy Note10 features new technologies, enhanced capabilities and powerful integrations all in service of giving users the freedom to work in the way that makes them their most productive.

Handwriting to Text: The re-designed, unibody S Pen included with the Galaxy Note10 lets users jot down notes, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, and export them to a variety of formats, including Microsoft Word.

With the Galaxy Note10, content creators and everyday users alike can use state-of-the-art tools to capture stunning video and photos-allowing their channels, stories and posts to stand out and make an impact.

Premium Video Technology: Galaxy Note10 enables users to capture stunning pro-grade video on the go without any extra equipment. Live Focus Video adds depth-of-field adjustments so you can blur the background to focus on your subject. Zoom-In Mic pushes background noise aside to help focus on the sounds that you want, and Super steady stabilizes footage to remove bumps and shakes that usually make action shots blurry.

Galaxy Note10's top tier hardware and next level features come together to help users perform at their best. It's built with an intelligent battery[3], and with just 30 minutes of charge[4] the Galaxy Note10+ lasts through the day with Super Fast Charging. Galaxy Note10 also brings Wireless PowerShare[5] to the Note, so users can recharge their Qi-enabled accessories and wearables at the same time while their phone is connected to a wired charger. With enhanced processing power and new vapor chamber cooling system, Galaxy Note10 is engineered to deliver optimal performance during gameplay.

Galaxy Note10 sits at the heart of the Galaxy ecosystem, a suite of premium products and services that offer experiences to help make users' lives more streamlined and connected. Samsung Pay enables swift and secure payment options. Samsung Health helps users achieve their health and wellness goals with seamless tracking and monitoring. Samsung Knox safeguards data with defense-grade security solutions. Bixby, Samsung's intelligence platform, provides integrated support to make your life easier, more organized and connected.

Designed to provide customers the highest quality experience and save them money, Spectrum Mobile is built on America's largest, most reliable LTE cellular network and is combined with a nationwide network of Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots. Spectrum Mobile is a smarter network, designed for the way mobile devices are used today, and the way they will be used tomorrow.

Customers have the freedom to choose from unlimited data plans, priced at $45/month per line, or By the Gig for $14/Gig, shared across all lines. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

No long-term contracts.

Free nationwide talk and text including calling to Canada and Mexico.

All taxes and fees included with no additional line access fees.

Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

Spectrum Internet subscribers can sign up online, by calling (855) 892-2072 or by visiting a Spectrum retail store. More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores.

More information about Galaxy Note10 is available at SpectrumMobile.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

[1] 3D scanner is downloadable

[2] Scan area with 3D Scanner is limited within 10x10x10cm by 80x80x80cm

[3] Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

[4] Available only for Galaxy Note10+, 45W charger should be purchased separately.

[5] Wireless PowerShare may not work with non-Samsung accessories or covers. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.