Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : More Than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi Hotspots in Florida Now Open to all Users to Aid in Storm Preparation and Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

TAMPA BAY, FLA. - In support of the preparation for and response to Hurricane Dorian, Charter Communications, Inc. has opened more than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi hotspots in Florida. These hotspots - from Volusia County to Pinellas County - are open to all users until further notice in Spectrum service areas across the state.

Visit https://www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. To connect your device, look for the 'SpectrumWiFi' network under your device's WiFi settings.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

Media Contact

Joe Durkin, Director, Communications

(727) 365-9600

Joseph.Durkin@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 17:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
01:07pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : More Than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi Hotspots in Florida Now ..
PU
08/29FTC Revises List of Companies in Broadband Privacy Study
DJ
08/28CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Mobile Continues to Create Additional Value by..
AQ
08/26CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : RDX to Acquire Navisite LLC
PR
08/22U.S. Internet Pricing Is All Over the Place. Help Us Investigate It.
DJ
08/21CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum News North Carolina Debuts New Weekly Podcast ..
AQ
08/20CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum News North Carolina Debuts New Weekly Podcast ..
PU
08/15THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : and Charter Communications Announce Comprehensive Dist..
AQ
08/15CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Galaxy Note10 Pre-Orders Available to Spectrum Mobile C..
AQ
08/14Buffett's Berkshire boosts Amazon.com bet, attracts Ackman
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 614 M
EBIT 2019 6 269 M
Net income 2019 1 506 M
Debt 2019 73 215 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,5x
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,59x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 90 715 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 423,63  $
Last Close Price 409,59  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC43.73%90 715
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC25.21%19 216
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP45.87%19 123
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION34.40%15 772
CABLE ONE INC58.23%7 405
CYFROWY POLSAT SA29.79%4 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group