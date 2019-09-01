Charter Communications : More Than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi Hotspots in Florida Now Open to all Users to Aid in Storm Preparation and Response

TAMPA BAY, FLA. - In support of the preparation for and response to Hurricane Dorian, Charter Communications, Inc. has opened more than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi hotspots in Florida. These hotspots - from Volusia County to Pinellas County - are open to all users until further notice in Spectrum service areas across the state.

Visit https://www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. To connect your device, look for the 'SpectrumWiFi' network under your device's WiFi settings.

About Spectrum

