Charter Communications : More Than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi Hotspots in Florida Now Open to all Users to Aid in Storm Preparation and Response

TAMPA BAY, FLA. - In support of the preparation for and response to Hurricane Dorian, Charter Communications, Inc. has opened more than 32,000 Spectrum WiFi hotspots in Florida. These hotspots - from Volusia County to Pinellas County - are open to all users until further notice in Spectrum service areas across the state.
Visit https://www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. To connect your device, look for the 'SpectrumWiFi' network under your device's WiFi settings.
Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.
