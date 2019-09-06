Log in
Charter Communications : Opens Spectrum WiFi Hotspots Due To Hurricane Dorian

09/06/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

Over 44,000 hotspots in the Carolinas now open to all users to aid in storm response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In support of the response to Hurricane Dorian, Charter Communications, Inc. has opened more than 44,000 Spectrum WiFi hotspots in North and South Carolina. These hotspots are open to all users until further notice in coastal communities like Wilmington, N.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well as inland to the Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Fayetteville and Greensboro areas.

Visit https://www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. To connect your device, look for the 'SpectrumWiFi' network under your device's WiFi settings.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

Contact

Patrick Paterno

(704) 731-3145

patrick.paterno@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 17:16:04 UTC
