Charter Communications : Opens Spectrum WiFi Hotspots Due To Hurricane Dorian

Over 44,000 hotspots in the Carolinas now open to all users to aid in storm response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In support of the response to Hurricane Dorian, Charter Communications, Inc. has opened more than 44,000 Spectrum WiFi hotspots in North and South Carolina. These hotspots are open to all users until further notice in coastal communities like Wilmington, N.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well as inland to the Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Fayetteville and Greensboro areas.

Visit https://www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots for more information on the location of Spectrum WiFi hotspots. To connect your device, look for the 'SpectrumWiFi' network under your device's WiFi settings.

