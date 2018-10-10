Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Charter Communications : Spectrum Internet Gig is Driving to the End Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

It's the fourth quarter. 'Crunch time' in the language of football clichés. And it's definitely crunch time here this fall, as we are driving toward our goal of bringing Spectrum Internet Gig * to virtually all of our 41-state service area by the end of the year.

This week, we've made a huge gain on our final drive, launching Spectrum Internet Gig to nearly 12 million more U.S. homes. Gigabit connections are now available in dozens of additional markets across the U.S. in St. Louis; Columbus, Ohio; Fort Worth, Texas; Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; Louisville, Ky.; and many more. Consumers can now access the speeds to deliver a great experience across all their connected devices at home. And small and medium-sized business owners can leverage the bandwidth they need to serve customers, keep growing and power their local economies with Spectrum Business Internet Gig.

[Attachment]

Nearly 12 million more U.S. homes can 'Get into the Gig Game' with Spectrum Internet Gig this week.

Overall, these lightning-fast speeds are now available to well over 95 percent of the U.S. homes where Spectrum Internet is available. If your community doesn't have Spectrum Internet Gig yet, the final gun hasn't sounded. We'll announce more gigabit markets before the end of the year, featuring DOCSIS 3.1 internet services.

Read more about the significant forward progress our gig story has made this year.

For more information on Spectrum Internet click here.

*Maximum download speed of 940 Mbps. Speed may vary by location.

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 18:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
09:43pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Fond du Lac Call Center Celebrates 20th Anniversary
PU
08:53pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Internet Gig is Driving to the End Zone
PU
10/09CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC., SUED B : A former employee of the telecommunicatio..
AQ
10/03CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Reach Delivers at Ad Week
PU
10/03Industry Groups Sue California Over Net Neutrality -Reuters
DJ
10/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Limestone residents want commitment to extend cable, in..
AQ
10/02CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Reach Completes Rollout of its TV Planning Too..
AQ
10/01CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Reach Completes Rollout of its TV Planning Too..
PU
09/28CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : removed WWLP TV in April 2017 and WCVB TV in June 2018
AQ
09/28CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Buffalo lawmakers will vent to state about Spectrum
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08OAKMARK EQUITY AND INCOME FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
10/05FCC's cable queries point to way forward for Sprint/T-Mobile merger 
10/03REPORT : Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality 
10/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/01U.S.-Canada Accord Reached In The Nick Of Time (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 620 M
EBIT 2018 5 158 M
Net income 2018 1 092 M
Debt 2018 71 533 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 72,97
P/E ratio 2019 44,34
EV / Sales 2018 3,35x
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
Capitalization 74 809 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC-3.96%74 809
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-26.42%19 986
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-28.44%15 975
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP-2.99%14 928
CABLE ONE INC25.76%5 045
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS SAB DE CV24.55%4 513
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.