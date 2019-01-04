Log in
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
Charter Communications : Spectrum Launches on Apple TV, Offers Apple TV 4K to Customers

01/04/2019

Spectrum Customers Can Now Enjoy Seamless Zero Sign-On Experience, Easy Access to Shows & Movies with Siri and the Apple TV App on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

Stamford, CT - Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the launch of the Spectrum TV App on Apple TV. Nearly 50 million homes across Charter's footprint now have access to live channels and tens of thousands of On Demand programs on the Spectrum TV App for Apple TV. Additionally, starting next week and expanding throughout 2019, new and existing Spectrum TV and Internet customers can get an Apple TV 4K as part of their monthly subscription for $7.50/month plus tax for 24 months. With Apple TV 4K, customers can enjoy the Spectrum TV App as well as thousands of other apps, iTunes and more - all through one device in the living room.

Charter is the first U.S. based cable operator to offer customers the new zero sign-on experience from Apple, which further simplifies signing in to video apps on Apple TV and gets customers to the content they love with ease. When first set up in a Spectrum household, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (4th generation) will detect the Spectrum customer's broadband network and automatically sign them in to the Spectrum TV App and all the supported apps they receive through their service - with no need to enter a username and password.

The all-new Spectrum TV App is also integrated with the Apple TV app and Siri, making finding and playing favorite shows, movies and sports seamless across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. With the Apple TV app integration, customers can easily access OnDemand programs and live sports in the Watch Now section, and add shows, movies and games to Up Next, ensuring they never miss a game or new episode. Customers can use the Siri Remote to ask Siri to play live channels, movies or TV shows available through the Spectrum TV App on Apple TV.

'We are bringing our customers the most robust Spectrum TV App experience available today through Apple TV,' said Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's Executive Vice President, Products and Strategy. 'With features like zero sign-on and Apple TV app integration, the Spectrum TV App on Apple TV delivers the best and most seamless viewing experience, giving customers even greater choice and flexibility to enjoy Spectrum TV.'

'With Spectrum TV on Apple TV 4K, customers can now enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience across their iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,' said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing. 'We want to help customers get right to watching their favorite channels, shows, movies and sports, and with innovative features like zero sign-on, the Apple TV app and Siri, they are able to jump right in.'

Customers can already enjoy the Spectrum TV App on iPhone and iPad, and Charter is now offering iPhone to customers as part of Spectrum Mobile.

Customers need Spectrum TV and Internet service in order to use the Spectrum TV App on Apple TV and take advantage of zero sign-on. Available content, channels and offerings vary by market and depend on the customer's video subscription package. Customers can contact Charter or visit select Spectrum retail stores to get Apple TV 4K which is also available for $179 plus tax. More information is available at Spectrum.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

Media Contact

Francois Claude

Francois.Claude@Charter.com

203-905-7968

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 23:08:01 UTC
