Charter Communications : Spectrum Mobile Expands ‘Bring Your Own Device' Options

Stamford, Conn. - Charter Communications, Inc., today announced an expansion of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program to all of its sales channels. Now, customers can activate select iPhones and Samsung devices on Spectrum Mobile by visiting Spectrum Mobile retail store locations or SpectrumMobile.com, or by calling (855) 892-2072.

'Spectrum Mobile's BYOD expansion gives customers the freedom to bring their existing device while saving up to 40% off their service plan,' said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter. 'With Bring Your Own Device, Spectrum Mobile is making it easier than ever for iPhone and Samsung users to switch to Spectrum Mobile and enjoy the best LTE cellular network and the nationwide Spectrum Wi-Fi network, without having to purchase a new phone.'

Designed to provide customers the highest quality experience and save them money, Spectrum Mobile is built on America's largest, most reliable LTE cellular network and is combined with a nationwide network with hundreds of thousands of Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots. With Spectrum Internet® and Spectrum Mobile, customers can enjoy the best possible broadband experience without adding to their data usage. It is a smarter network, designed for the way mobile devices are used today, and the way they will be used tomorrow.

Customers have the freedom to choose from unlimited data, priced at $45/month starting with the first line, or By the Gig for $14/Gig, shared across all lines. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

No long-term contracts.

Free nationwide talk and text including calling to Canada and Mexico.

Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

For a complete list of eligible devices, and unlocking instructions, customers should visit SpectrumMobile.com/BYOD for additional details. Customers can also shop for a new phone or trade in their old phone when they sign up for Spectrum Mobile service.

Spectrum Internet subscribers can sign up online, by calling (855) 892-2072 or by visiting their Spectrum retail store. More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores.

