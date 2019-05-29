Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : Spectrum Mobile Expands ‘Bring Your Own Device' Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:34am EDT

Stamford, Conn. - Charter Communications, Inc., today announced an expansion of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) program to all of its sales channels. Now, customers can activate select iPhones and Samsung devices on Spectrum Mobile by visiting Spectrum Mobile retail store locations or SpectrumMobile.com, or by calling (855) 892-2072.

'Spectrum Mobile's BYOD expansion gives customers the freedom to bring their existing device while saving up to 40% off their service plan,' said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter. 'With Bring Your Own Device, Spectrum Mobile is making it easier than ever for iPhone and Samsung users to switch to Spectrum Mobile and enjoy the best LTE cellular network and the nationwide Spectrum Wi-Fi network, without having to purchase a new phone.'

Designed to provide customers the highest quality experience and save them money, Spectrum Mobile is built on America's largest, most reliable LTE cellular network and is combined with a nationwide network with hundreds of thousands of Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots. With Spectrum Internet® and Spectrum Mobile, customers can enjoy the best possible broadband experience without adding to their data usage. It is a smarter network, designed for the way mobile devices are used today, and the way they will be used tomorrow.

Customers have the freedom to choose from unlimited data, priced at $45/month starting with the first line, or By the Gig for $14/Gig, shared across all lines. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

  • No long-term contracts.
  • Free nationwide talk and text including calling to Canada and Mexico.
  • Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost.
  • The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

For a complete list of eligible devices, and unlocking instructions, customers should visit SpectrumMobile.com/BYOD for additional details. Customers can also shop for a new phone or trade in their old phone when they sign up for Spectrum Mobile service.

Spectrum Internet subscribers can sign up online, by calling (855) 892-2072 or by visiting their Spectrum retail store. More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, and Spectrum Voice®. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

Media Contact

Francois Claude

Francois.Claude@Charter.com

(203) 905-7968

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 15:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
11:34aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Mobile Expands ‘Bring Your Own Device' O..
PU
05/23CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Closes $750 Million Senior Notes
PR
05/21CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : NY1's 'Mornings on 1' Will Take the Show on the Road to..
AQ
05/20CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : NY1's ‘Mornings on 1' will take the Show on the R..
PU
05/16CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Univision Powers Up ‘Noticias' For Altice USA
AQ
05/16CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals Premieres with Launch of L.A.'s Fine..
AQ
05/15CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals Premieres with Launch of L.A.'s Fine..
PU
05/15CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Google Pixel 3a Arrives at Spectrum Mobile | Charter Co..
AQ
05/13CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communicatio..
PR
05/13Apple revamps its TV app ahead of streaming service launch
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 45 790 M
EBIT 2019 6 117 M
Net income 2019 1 706 M
Debt 2019 73 000 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,42
P/E ratio 2020 28,63
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 84 814 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 404 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC32.29%84 814
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC17.24%18 207
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP38.43%18 074
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION40.81%16 496
CABLE ONE INC38.93%6 494
CYFROWY POLSAT SA16.06%4 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About