CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Charter Communications : Spectrum Networks Names Cater Lee Vice President, News and Content

08/20/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

Lee to Lead Spectrum's New Local News Network in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA - Spectrum Networks today announced news and programming veteran Cater Lee has joined Spectrum Networks as Vice President, News and Content. Lee will oversee all operational news efforts, including the creation, launch and strategic execution of Spectrum Network's newest destination for high-quality hyperlocal and original news programming for Spectrum viewers in Southern California. The network will launch in the fall of 2018.

'We're thrilled to have Cater join our team to lead Spectrum's news operation in Southern California,' said Michael Bair, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Networks. 'Cater is a seasoned news executive and award-winning journalist who also has a proven track record of success in content development and production. Her wealth of industry knowledge coupled with her years of network and local broadcast experience in Los Angeles will be invaluable as we launch a new, hyperlocal format of news in Southern California.'

'I'm excited to return to a role that aligns with my passion for developing innovative news content and programming, and I look forward to working with the team at Spectrum,' said Lee. 'In addition to covering relevant local news, we'll create news shows around politics, business, entertainment, music and more - as part of our mission to inform our communities about issues that affect their daily lives. With the added benefit of our ability to produce hyperlocal content for discrete audiences and geographies, we'll be adding even more value to Spectrum's suite of services.'

Lee joins Spectrum Networks with 17 years of combined experience in journalism, programming and development, including a decade of local news experience in the Los Angeles market. She most recently served as Vice President of Programming at The E.W. Scripps Company. In her leadership roles that spanned six years with Scripps, she oversaw development and production of multi-platform content and helped launch multiple hit series in syndication. Prior to Scripps, Lee served as Executive Producer and Development Executive at Turning Point Productions where she produced successful lifestyle programming and content for Lifetime Network and HGTV/DIY.

A five-time Emmy Award-winning producer, reporter, and anchor in Los Angeles, Cater specialized in reporting breaking news, investigative stories and local features for KCAL/KCBS and KNBC. She also worked at the West Coast Bureaus of CNN and NBC's Today Show in Los Angeles.

Her extensive knowledge of the Los Angeles market and deep industry expertise led her to serve as an adjunct professor of broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism from 2010 - 2012. Lee earned a Masters of Arts in Specialized Journalism from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Virginia.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

Media Contact

Nikia Redhead

212.379.3750

Nikia.Redhead@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:16:02 UTC
