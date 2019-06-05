Log in
Charter Communications : Spectrum News to Deliver More In-Depth Political News to Viewers Across Upstate New York

06/05/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

'Capital Tonight' Will Re-Launch in the Fall of 2019

New York, NY - Spectrum Networks today announced it will soon offer even more in-depth political news reports and coverage of New York state politics to viewers on Spectrum News Networks in Upstate New York. Starting in July, the Networks will air political news reports throughout the day increasing its coverage of the issues that are essential to the daily lives of upstate communities.

Spectrum News' increased political coverage across Upstate New York will feature a dedicated team of journalists focused on state politics. Coverage will include daily reports from Spectrum News Senior Political Reporter Nick Reisman from the Capital, and Spectrum News Reporter Ryan Whalen from Western New York. The Networks will also add an additional multimedia journalist (MMJ) embedded in the Capital to focus on statewide politics.

This fall, Spectrum News will also re-launch with a new host its (signature) political program, 'Capital Tonight.' Political Anchor Liz Benjamin recently announced her plans to pursue career opportunities outside of television news and her last day with the Network will be June 20.

'We are very grateful to Liz for her commitment and dedication to 'Capital Tonight' and wish her the best in her future endeavors,' said Dan Ronayne, Spectrum News NY1 Senior Vice President. 'We know what happens in state government is important to our viewers. Our plans to increase our political coverage including the re-launch of 'Capital Tonight' following a short hiatus, builds on our commitment to provide coverage focused on the issues and concerns shaping their communities and impacting their lives.'

Spectrum News is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com

Media Contact

Stacey Mitch

310-531-1570

Stacey.Mitch@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 22:52:03 UTC
