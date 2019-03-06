Log in
Charter Communications : Spectrum Originals Picks Up Sony Pictures Television Limited Event Series "Mad About You" Starring Paul Reiser And Helen Hunt

0
03/06/2019

PETER TOLAN NAMED SHOWRUNNER AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

'Mad About You' Will Premiere in Late 2019

Los Angeles - Charter Communications' premium content initiative, Spectrum Originals, has picked up the limited series 'Mad About You.' The Sony Pictures Television- produced series will include original cast, as Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reprise their roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman. Peter Tolan is tapped to be the showrunner, and Helen Hunt will direct the first episode. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant. The series is scheduled to launch in late 2019.

'We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,' Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt said in a joint statement. 'We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show - as soon as we can remember what's funny about being older. It's going to be great!'

'We are beyond thrilled to team up with Sony Pictures Television to give 'Mad About You' an exclusive home at Spectrum Originals,' said Katherine Pope, Head of Original Content. 'Two decades ago, fans fell in love with this show, and this time will be no different as Paul, Helen and Peter explore modern marriage through the eyes of two people who have just become empty-nesters. We can't wait for everyone to fall in love with the Buchmans all over again.​'​

'We couldn't be more excited to work with Helen and Paul and to partner with Spectrum Originals and Katherine, to bring this acclaimed comedy back to life,' said Jeff Frost, President of SPT, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, Co-Presidents of SPT. 'It has been a labor of love for all involved and we think audiences will relish the next chapter in these wonderful characters' lives.'

'Mad About You' is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer and writer for the series. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher for Comedy Dynamics. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

About Spectrum Originals

Debuting in 2019, Spectrum Originals is a premier destination for premium original series available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad-free. This free service will launch with the Sony and Bruckheimer-produced drama 'L.A.'s Finest,' starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Additional projects include the high-octane street race drama 'Curfew,' co-produced with Sky UK, and the Lionsgate series 'Manhunt.' An initiative of Charter Communications, Spectrum Originals is the latest expansion of Charter's market-leading video offerings, which include regional sports networks and its award-winning Spectrum News services. More information on Spectrum Originals can be found at www.spectrumoriginals.com/lasfinest.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 21 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

Press Contacts

BWR Public Relations (on behalf of Spectrum Originals):

Jennifer Reed

310-248-6128

Jennifer.Reed@bwr-pr.com

Molly Kukla

310-248-6185

Molly.Kukla@bwr-pr.com

Sony Pictures Television

Jennifer Solari

310-244-6467

Jennifer.Solari@spe.sony.com

Lauren Grossman

310-244-8476

Lauren_Grossman@spe.sony.com

Charter Communications

Justin Venech

203-905-7818

Justin.Venech@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 20:36:04 UTC
