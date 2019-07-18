Charter Communications : Spectrum Originals to Make All 164 Episodes of the Classic 1990s Sony Pictures Television Series ‘Mad About You' Available on August 1 in Advance of Limited Event Reunion Series This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES - Winner of a coveted Peabody and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, 'Mad About You' aired its final episode in May 1999. Now, 20 years later, Spectrum Originals reunites stars Paul Reiser and Emmy® Award winner Helen Hunt for a new limited series, debuting for the Holidays in late 2019. To set the stage for this comedic return, Spectrum will make all 164 episodes of the original series available free on-demand, exclusively for Spectrum subscribers beginning August 1.
Over seven seasons of the beloved original series, Reiser and Hunt played Paul and Jamie Buchman, a married couple in New York City who mine the gentle humor in domesticity and life's everyday situations. For its limited-series return, 'Mad About You' will explore the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans as empty-nesters.
'Mad About You' is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.
'Emmy®' is the trademarked property of NATAS/ATAS.
About Spectrum Originals
Spectrum Originals is a premier destination for premium original series available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers on-demand and ad-free. This free service launched with the Sony and Bruckheimer-produced drama 'L.A.'s Finest,' starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. Currently the popular Spanish-language drama, 'Todo por el Juego' is airing on the platform and other upcoming projects include the Lionsgate series 'Manhunt: Lone Wolf' and 'Paradise Lost' (w.t.) from Paramount Television. An initiative of Charter Communications, Spectrum Originals is the latest expansion of Charter's market-leading video offerings, which include regional sports networks and its award-winning Spectrum News services. More information on Spectrum Originals can be found at http://press.spectrumoriginals.com/
About Sony Pictures Television
Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating 24 wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies in 12 countries, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.
