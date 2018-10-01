Charter Communications : Spectrum Reach Completes Rollout of its TV Planning Tool, AudienceApp

Industry Leading Platform is in Over 80 Markets Across the Country

Stamford, CT - Spectrum Reach ®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), today announced the completion of the rollout of AudienceApp, the data-driven TV planning tool developed in partnership with 605, an advanced data and analytics company. AudienceApp is now available in over 80 markets since first launching in Austin in August of 2017. The state-of-the art tool allows marketers to execute more effective advertising campaigns by utilizing Spectrum's proprietary household viewing data to better identify and target the right consumers.

Featuring an easy-to-use mobile interface, AudienceApp uses anonymized and aggregated subscriber viewing data, combined with third-party consumer data, to target specific consumer attributes. Rather than relying on dated demographic segments and incomplete audience measurement data, clients have much more targeted household viewing data to plan campaigns. To date, AudienceApp has led to the production of nearly 4 million ads that have run across top categories from automotive, healthcare, retail, legal, education, and real estate.

'Part of our goal in launching AudienceApp was to differentiate ourselves in the market by bringing the ease and functionality of traditional digital platforms, paired with our proprietary household viewing data, to linear television,' said David Kline, Executive Vice President for Charter, and President of Spectrum Reach. 'The tool has exceeded our expectations. Our clients are seeing the benefits of buying television using this targeted audience-based linear approach, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.'

Spectrum Reach and 605 developed AudienceApp as part of a strategic data partnership announced last year. The companies work together in order to enhance and create new, innovative advertising and campaign measurement solutions for Spectrum Reach. Spectrum Reach also continues to invest in innovative multiplatform targeting and measurement tools.

'605 and Charter are firmly committed to driving the adoption of audience-based advertising and improving targeting and measurement solutions,' said Ben Tatta, Co-Founder and President of 605. 'The AudienceApp, which is powered by 605's proprietary data platform, is a great example of how data, analytics and technology can be leveraged to strengthen Spectrum Reach's advertising business, and its ability to optimize clients' TV ad investments. We are truly excited about our partnership with Charter and this important milestone in deploying the AudienceApp to salespeople in some of the largest DMAs in the US.'

In the coming months, Spectrum Reach is planning on working with 605 to add more features and enhancements to AudienceApp for a more integrated user experience, including Salesforce integration, the ability to create annual campaigns as well as support for the New York Interconnect, regional networks, and custom audience segments.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales and production services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), provides custom solutions for the modern media landscape. Operating in over 30 million households, nearly 100 DMAs, and 41 states, Spectrum Reach provides scalable advertising and marketing services utilizing national cable networks, internet advertising, and promotional events backed by marketing, research, and award-winning creative services. Driven by insightful research to understand consumer behavior, Spectrum Reach develops measurable, data-infused marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes. More information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach.com.

