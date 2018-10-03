Log in
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)
Charter Communications : Spectrum Reach Delivers at Ad Week

10/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY - Spectrum Reach made a splash at Advertising Week on Tuesday delivering key insights on the power of TV advertising in a digital landscape.

Reach, in partnership with 605, was a presenting sponsor at the event, and hosted The Data Impact Summit. The summit brought together programmers, distributors, marketers and data companies to share thoughts on how to use data to inform their approach to targeting, and measuring advertising campaigns.

David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications and President of Spectrum Reach, hosted a fireside chat along with 605 Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan to discuss the state of TV advertising, and compel industry leaders to recognize the value of banding together.

'I think five years from now you will see networks and distributors work much more closely together,' said Kline. 'We need each other … We've got the platforms and all the ingredients to put up a real fight for digital as well as linear dollars.'

AudienceApp Has 'Revolutionized' Spectrum Reach

David Kline, EVP at Charter Communications and President of Spectrum Reach, hosted a fireside chat along with 605 Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. Photo Credit: Shahar Azran

At the start of Ad Week, Spectrum Reach announced the completed rollout of AudienceApp, the data-driven TV planning tool developed in partnership with 605, now available in more than 80 markets. The state-of-the art tool allows marketers to execute more effective advertising campaigns by utilizing Spectrum's proprietary household viewing data to better identify and target the right consumers.

'It's revolutionized what we do,' said Kline. 'We are using it in over 80 markets and see tremendous results.'

AudienceApp uses anonymized and aggregated subscriber viewing data, combined with third-party consumer data, to target specific consumer attributes. Rather than relying on dated demographic segments and incomplete audience measurement data, clients have much more targeted household viewing data to plan campaigns. To date, AudienceApp has led to the production of nearly 4 million ads that have run across top categories from automotive, healthcare, retail, legal, education, and real estate.

The Driven By Data Mobile Tour is Coming to a City Near You

The Driven By Data Mobile Tour made a key stop on Broadway at Ad Week this month. Photo Credit: Shahar Azran

Spectrum Reach has plans to hit 28 cities and criss-cross the country this fall in the experiential activation Driven By Data Mobile Tour. On Tuesday, it made an important stop in front of the AMC Loews on Broadway to welcome guests of Ad Week.

The Driven by Data Mobile Tour showcased Spectrum Reach's exclusive products and services at Ad Week with hands-on product demonstrations. Visitors were able to see first-hand how audience targeting capabilities and advanced advertising products can grow businesses of all sizes.

To learn more about Spectrum Reach, visit our website here.

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 18:57:05 UTC
