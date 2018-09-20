Charter Communications : Spectrum SportsNet Announces 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers Comprehensive Programming and Live Game Schedule

El Segundo, CA - Spectrum SportsNet today announced its comprehensive Los Angeles Lakers 2018-19 broadcast and programming schedule. SportsNet, the official TV home of the Lakers, will broadcast 76 Lakers games, including all six preseason contests and 70 regular season games. Lakers live preseason game coverage will tip off vs. the Nuggets on Sunday, September 30 at 6:30 PM.

On Saturday, October 20, LeBron James will make his Lakers regular season debut on SportsNet when Los Angeles hosts the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM. Studio coverage will begin at 6:00 PM with SportsNet's popular #Lakeshow, followed by 'Access SportsNet: Lakers' pregame show that will include game previews and coverage, 60 minutes prior to every game. 'Access SportsNet: Lakers' postgame coverage will include player and coach interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis from SportsNet's expert studio team following each game.

Returning to the Lakers broadcast team this season are veteran announcers Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz. Macdonald returns for his ninth season as play-by-play, with Stu Lantz entering his 33rd season on the Lakers broadcasts, and 17th in the analyst seat. Mike Trudell will return for his ninth season as the sideline reporter.

Spectrum SportNet studio programming will be led by veteran host Chris McGee and new SportsNet host Allie Clifton, alongside analyst and NBA Hall of Famer 'Big Game' James Worthy and Lakers Insider Mike Bresnahan. Returning to the Lakers studio team to provide expert NBA analysis this season is an all-star lineup that includes: seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry, five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher and 14-year NBA veteran Caron Butler.

Spectrum SportsNet's Emmy Award-winning 'Backstage: Lakers' series will again take fans behind the scenes to give them an exclusive look into the off-the-court experiences of Lakers players, coaches and executives. This season's 'Backstage: Lakers' will premiere Sunday, September 30, immediately following the 'Access SportsNet: Lakers' postgame show.

The 2018-19 SportsNet Los Angeles Lakers regular season broadcast schedule is available here.

Spectrum SportsNet is a Southern California regional sports network that has an exclusive partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). More information on the network is available at spectrumsportsnet.com.

